In the Box: Stop Breaking Down

Another week in Oil Country for your 29th place Edmonton Oilers as things get really bad, then really really bad, then kinda good. Poor efforts against Washington and Pittsburgh and a complete effort against the Devils have local fans wondering if these team is done with the breakdowns or if the game versus New Jersey was a sign of things to come. The boys are here to break down the breakdowns for another week.

Oct. 28

Capitals 5 Oilers 2

Brent Oliver: How do you properly encapsulate this game that made zero sense? The Oil go up 2-0 in the first and everything is trending in the right direction, then Washington scores before the end of the 1st… and continues to score 4 more unanswered goals and the Oilers look flat, anemic, and even worse – confused. Darnell Nurse and the defence core are in sore need of Sekera’s return and a veteran to calm and anchor this group. Talbot – after playing above average this year, is simply average this year and when McDavid is shut down, the Oil seem to be confused at what to do. This game was infuriating because for the first time since we took over this column 6 years ago, the team is actually supposed to be good! Gah!

Craig Douglas: I saw the first period of this game while in a restaurant, the sound wasn’t on but the subtitles were plenty entertaining. I saw ‘Oss Car’ Klefbom, as well as a really good player named Alexander ‘Overy Much Kin’. I proceeded to catch the second period on the radio and then at a house party, I found out the final score when Brent texted me to let me know that I had gotten the Predicsh dead on. This news elicited a reaction of “Nice, wait… Ah, fuck” as I remembered that I had called for a 5-2 Washington victory. Blown leads, too many penalties and shit special teams, this all feels too familiar. Are these abysmal trends becoming the story of the season? I fucking hope not, but the Oil are seriously running short on time for a course correction. Here’s some more depressing Predicsh:

Nov 5 vs Detroit

Oh cool, an afternoon game. We haven’t had the distinct privilege of losing one of those for a while now. Red Wings 3 Oilers 2 (SO)

Nov 7 @ NYI

The Islanders are lame. So lame in fact, that or they’ll probably beat the Oilers.

Islanders 4 Oilers 2

Nov 9 @ NJD

Why are they playing the Devils again already? The schedule this season is wack.

Devils 6 Oilers 5

Nov 1

Penguins 2 Oilers 1

CD: I did not watch this game because, like all the good people, I was watching game seven of the World Series (congratulations to the LA Dodgers on avoiding having to meet the president. Apologies to some guy on Twitter for stealing that joke, it was too good not to) which brings me to my point: Hey fucking Oilers! Baseball is over and that means that I’m going to be watching your games in earnest. You need to get your shit together now and start winning some fucking games! Cut out this 2010 bullshit, start putting the puck in the net, and please, stop taking twelve penalties a game. Now. Now, now, now! Take all of my overly negative, whiny, reactionary predictions and shove em back at me and prove me wrong. Now. Right fucking now. Baseball is over and you jokers better seriously get going. Now.

BO: I also didn’t watch this game, due to my girlfriend baseball being on and my hot new young fling the Houston Astros winning it all. I did catch the game in FFWD/ PVR styles and noticed the Oil hanging with the champs, until they didn’t. Is this team capable of playing a full 60 minutes without a bad penalty late or a missed defensive assignment or bad change? Jesus Christ it’s like they take a step back in a close game and say – “how can we fuck this one up?” No amount of bag skates or yelling in the locker room will work when as of this game the Oilers are currently 2nd last in the league (thank you Arizona) with a measly 7 points after 11 games. 3 wins and a loser point for a team with last year’s MVP and a win away from the conference finals. WHAT. THE FUCK. I’ll save everyone from another dumb edition of Trendsies, but the Oilers are trendsie-ing into being out of the hunt by the end of November. FUCK.

Nov 3

Oilers 6 Devils 3

CD: FINALLY. I’m able to watch a game, and they give me a game worth watching. I’m thinking that if the local squad can lay into Detroit tomorrow then this weekend may be the turnaround that the team desperately needs, and just in time before the season is unceremoniously pissed away. Recent rare victories against Chicago and Dallas gave glimpses of hope and optimism, causing fans to think ‘Okay, they beat a good team and now we can start us a streak.’ They would then follow it up by playing like shit in the following contest and another losing streak would be underway. So hopefully they can trounce the Red Wings and head out on the road trip brimming with confidence and riding the first two game winning streak(!) of the season.

Pretty much the whole team looked good last night from what I saw, though I had to take in the first period via radio. Seeing the top line fully click was nice, but the contributions of players like Klefbomb, Lucic, Strome and Caggiuala were probably what made the difference. Steady play from the goaltending and defense really helped everyone relax, and staying the fuck out of the penalty box is what REALLY made the difference and REALLY helped everyone relax including me.

BO: Easily the best game the Oilers have played all season. Balance scoring top to bottom, a game plan when the Devils got back into it and a show of rare discipline had the Oilers firing on all oily cylinders. Nice to see TayTay come back, only to have him lose to his former team and the godless ginger in net letting in 5 or the 6 goals after being nearly unbeatable against the Oilers in the past. I’ll ask the same question that Craig did, is this the real Oilers this season? Or, was this a rare example of a well played game in a sea of shitty ones? I agree that tomorrow and this road trip will be the measuring stick for the the rest of the season because if the Oilers don’t put together a 7-3 or 8-2 streak in the next 10 and are simply average or below average, we’re fucked. Fucked to watch a shitty team all winter, or rather, a good team playing very very shitty.

Last game of the homestand tomorrow at IronFoot as the Oilers take on the Wings (are they good anymore? Does Steve Yzerman still play?) then off to the Eastern Seaboard with games in Brooklyn and the Swamp. Will Craig and Brent find a reason to be optimistic for the rest of this season or will the Oilers rattle off another losing streak to tank the season, and the hopes of watching sports on snowy evenings in Edmonton. What if they actually have to talk to their families? THE HORROR.

We’ll see you next week, In The Box

@inthebox

inthebox@vueweekly.com<mailto:inthebox@vueweekly.com