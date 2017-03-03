In The Box: Soon You’ll Understand

Last three games of the road trip and boy are my arms tired! Three one-goal games, with only two points to show for the playoff battlin’ Oilers and a trade deadline that brought David Desharnais to Edmonton for a healthy scratch. Is Chiarelli working his black magic and turning a turd into a shiny 3rd line diamond? We will never understand his wizardry, that’s for sure.

Feb 24

Predicsh Score: Capitals 4 Oilers 3 (OT)

Actual Score: Capitals 2 Oilers 1

Brent Oliver: This was the mettle tester. Could the Oilers hang with the best in the East and thwart a 13 game home winning streak?

In a word? No. In another word? Maybe.

The Oilers had their chances this game and Talbot definitely kept them in it with a handful of highlight-worthy saves. At the end of it all, a 2-1 loss to one of the best teams in the league with one of the best pure goal scorers of all time was something a past team would describe as “visually better” than in years past. Unfortunately, that sort of shit attitude got them nowhere then, and gets them nowhere near two points. Loss happens. Move on.

Craig Douglas: I was fortunate to miss this game due to being at some sort of Latino band dance party, I guess. I heard the game was fairly entertaining despite the lack of scoring but I doubt if it was as entertaining and delicious as where I was, but I digress for I will never know. Since I missed it, and since the Oilers couldn’t even manage to get a “Bettman the” Loser Point out if it, let’s fucking skip it and make some prognostications instead.

Predicsh!

March 4 vs Detroit

Surely they can at least topple these chumps?

Final score: Oilers 3 Detroit 1

March 7 vs New York Islanders

Surely they can at least topple these chumps too. Right?

Final score Oilers 3 NYI 0

March 10 vs Pittsburgh

There’s no way that they’ll beat Pittsburgh right? Well fuck that, I’m predicting otherwise!

Final score: Oilers 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

Feb 26

Predicsh Score: Oilers 4 Predators 2

Actual Score: Predators 5 Oilers 4

CD: Ummmm, that was offside. Offside is what it was. Can this shit league get rid of this ridiculous rule, or if they insist on being time burglars and stealing everyone’s most precious commodity can they – you know – consistently get it right or some shit? This stupid rule was put in place to give the refs the power to overturn goals that were the result of egregious offsides which somehow went undetected by the linesmen. Idiotic coaches took it and ran with it and now we get five-minute delays while the officials look at miniature tablets and try to decide if a skate blade broke the plane or if a guy timed his little jump move correctly. It’s stupid and it’s a colossal waste of time. Being stupid and a waste of time would be two great reasons to get rid of it, but I’ll give y’all a third reason: They quite often can’t consistently get it right even when they spend upwards of five minutes staring at their little screens. Now it has quite possibly cost the Oilers two important points. Get rid of it ASAP!

So they lost to the Nashexual Predators. Whatever, who cares? Get rid of the stupid offside challenge. I promise this won’t be the last time I do a long rant about this asinine rule.

Ranting and whining aside, the Oil didn’t really play too well in this one, the team as a whole seemed like they were tired or at least just a little bit off. Going 34.8% in the face-off circle and giving up three power play goals will get you a big fat L every time. I’m still going to whine and complain and blame the league and its shitty rules and bumbling officials, though, because it is my constitutional right!

BO: I’d rant about the same dumb rule, but Craig beat me to it.

So dumb. Scrap it.

Feb 28

Predicsh Score: Oilers 5 Blues 4

Actual Score: Oilers 2 Blues 1

CD: It wasn’t their best game, but it certainly wasn’t a stinker. In the end, it allowed them to return home with a 3-3-0 record on a long and difficult road trip, so let’s all smile. Going down 1-0 on another fucking power play goal against could have been severely deflating, but when the Oil bounced back and tied it I kinda knew that they would end up victorious. A big blast from Lucic (something we all thought we’d be seeing a lot more of) to tie the game a mere 44 seconds after going down a goal was just what they needed. The Oil went ahead in the second period thanks to the tail end of a 5 on 3 man advantage that they absolutely had to score on. A lot of hard work by – who else – Connor McDavid got the puck to Letestu, and he made no mistake for his eighth power play goal of the year. After the Oil took the lead there wasn’t much to do besides buckle up and hang on for a very long time as St. Louis tried valiantly to tie the game again. Fortunately, the Oilers had their excellent goalie in the net playing his 57th (!) game of the season and he was able to hold the lead and get his team on a plane to head home happy after a gruelling road trip.

BO: Another solid game by the Oilers on the road, including a hard trap in the third period to secure the victory. While I normally hate that dumb system, it’s effective when in someone else’s barn, at the end of a road trip, against an offensively challenged St. Louis Blues team.

Moving away from this game, let’s talk about the BIG TRADE. While not huge by TSN (trademarked) standards, shipping Brandon Davidson (a firmly #6 or #7 D-man) for a third line centre in David Desharnais is one of those little deals that make a ton of sense. This gives the Oilers more flexibility with the 3rd and 4th and maybe even 2nd line if Ebs and Lucic continue to suck. Feels a lot like the Maroon deal from last year, which – continues to make Charelli look like a genius. Plus, he takes a mean faceoff (54%).

Official thumbs up from us here at In The Box.

The Oil are finally back at Rogers Place this Saturday for a Hockey Night tilt with the Red Wings, then visits by the Isles and Sid the Kid. With one month left in the season (!!) are the Oilers going to maintain their spot in the playoffs, or have the East come in and ruin the party?

Speaking of party, Brent would like to publicly apologize to his friends and family for his behaviour on Saturday the 25th at his birthday party. It was rude, unacceptable and completely selfish to be in bed by 11:30pm. Won’t happen again.

See you next week, In The Box.

