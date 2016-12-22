In The Box: Show Me What You Got

Wow! Three wins for the home town squad against formidable opponents like Tampa Bay, St Louis, and that cursed losing streak in the desert. Can the Oilers continue to show they can win games, even without Connor McDavid tallying goals, or will everything catch up to them right before the break and ruin Christmas? Come on… that’s no way to treat the birth of Santa.

December 17

Oilers 3 Lighting 2 (SO)

Craig Douglas: I forgot to do Predicsh last week (like anyone gives a shit); No reason and no excuses – I just straight up forgot. So, we’ll do it first here to get it out if the way.

This time of year marks the annual Christmas break around here at Vue, which usually involves any extra-long string of predictions. This year is no different except for the fact that the Oilers have played so many games already they are starting to get various extended breaks while the rest of the teams catch up on games played. This column will be our last until January, so of course over those two weeks we will need to run guesses for a total of… five whole games? Wow, that’s a lot of rest. Speaking of rest, the Oilers came out very well rested against Tampa Bay and it really showed. I’m pretty sure that this marked the first game they’d played all season that was preceded by three full days off, and it looked good on them. The worst part of the schedule is over as far as travel, strength of opponent, and lack of days off go, so hopefully we see a rested and ready team for the rest of the year. Aside from the grueling, compacted, travel-heavy month of February, the team should be looking pretty good the rest of the way.

Umm, I think I’m supposed to be predicting victories here, so let’s get to that.

Dec 23 vs Sharks

I’d really like to start it off with a win, but I’m just not tasting it. In fact it tastes more like yet another serving of loser-point stew to me.

Final score: Sharks 3 Oil 2 (OT)

Dec 29 vs Kings

This one tastes better, it tastes like delicious leftover turkey or something. The Oil dominate the game and Connor gets an empty netter to seal the deal.

Final score: Oil 4 Kings 2

Dec 31 vs Canucks

Happy New Year. The Oil steamroll the laughing stock Canucks and 2016 goes out on an unexpected good note. McDavid gets another hat trick and Caggiuala gets two of his own.

Final score: Oil 6 Canucks 2

Jan 3 vs Blue Jackets

The Oilers are never losing to these jokers again. A few of the more maligned players on the roster get goals and allow the Oil to squeeze out a narrow victory.

Final score Oil 3 Jackets 2

Jan 5 vs Bruins

No matter what I really thought or felt, I would never write down a prediction that had fucking Boston beating us. More McDavid magic comes in the form of two goals and one assist, as the Oil cruise past these clowns.

Final score: Oil 5 Bruins 3

Yeah, that’s way too optimistic, but it’s too late to change ’em now!

Brent Oliver: This was the game and result everyone was hoping for. A rested Oiler team, playing an inconsistent and beat up Lightning team should equal a victory. While Tampa Bay kept it too close for comfort, I’m totally fine giving up a loser point to an Eastern Conference team and stealing the extra in the shootout. Speaking of which, did anyone catch that McDavid’s goal was his first shootout, ever? Blergh! Methinks Coach Todd will be using the best player in the league a bit more in extra time.

Regarding Craig’s predictions, I still don’t feel comfortable guessing how the Oil will do in the next couple weeks. I have far too many questions than answers… Can the Oilers continue with balanced scoring without McDavid’s input? Will Lucic and Eberle show up for all the games, not just some of them? Will we burn out Talbot? I’m thinking with the breaks coming up, we may be surprised how well the team is playing, or utterly frustrated with an inconsistent effort. I’ll go with 2-2-1 to Craig’s 4-0-1.

December 19

Oilers 3 Blues 2 (OT)

CD: I was joined by In The Box special correspondent Moon Dawg for our annual “Complain About The Officiating” summit. We sure picked a great evening to hold the summit, because this game was rife with incompetence and we griped nonstop. Seriously, the refereeing has gotten so bad that I’m not even sure whether I’m witnessing chicanery or incompetence, all I know is that it makes me want to not watch the games – or turn them off before they’re half over. I’m not trying to complain in a “The refs are screwing my team, waaaahhhh!” way, I’m just complaining that they can’t or won’t do their jobs properly and it’s sucking the entertainment value from the product. The horrible calls they make often defy explanation, but it’s the calls they aren’t making while watching star players get mauled and slashed and rendered unable to do their job. Their job is to entertain the fans and the refs are making that impossible, and that’s what is ruining the game for the fans. Connor McDavid having his hands slashed while on a breakaway – a clear minor penalty or possible penalty shot – is the most glaring recent example, but it’s really the same shit every night. The referees are seemingly incapable of calling penalties that need to be called, and it’s only going to get worse next year when that stupid Vegas team shows up and adds 82 extra games to the total schedule requiring the league to employ even less experienced refs and linesmen to keep up with the demand. If the talent pool for the players has been diluted by expansion, then the talent pool for officials has been drained.

Anyways, this is a lot of complaints for a section meant to detail a game in which the Oil played pretty well and defeated a significant conference rival. I’ll let Brent handle the positivity concerning this game, that is, if he can find any. Just kidding, there were plenty of positive things going on in this night, like Tony Maroon’s dad scoring a big goal, and ‘Cool Hands’ Sekera doing great work all night long, especially on the winning OT goal!

BO: After seeing Maroon’s goal, replay with his son and wife cheering him on in his hometown, and his tearing up in the postgame interview – I may have a new favourite Oiler. Dad-tears get me right in the feels as I’ve had to spend significant time away from my family for work (once, as long as 7 months). Beating a top team, in front of your kid you haven’t seen for months, in your hometown – well, let’s just say I would have cried more than he did.

Regardless of that moment, the Oil did what they needed to do which was overcome how good teams are playing McDavid. This game was the antithesis of the Blue Jackets loss last week, where the Oilers just couldn’t get over the double-teaming of McDavid, and mental block of having a better team take a lead. Battling back, spreading around scoring and offensive rushes from your D-men (I love you Sekera!) are all marks of a team game that adapts and conquers. I frankly would have been happy with the loser point against a league heavyweight, but the Oilers found a way to wrestle the extra one back.

December 21

Oilers 3 Coyotes 2

CD: I was supposed to be done complaining about the refs, the summit was over, and then this game happened. It’s telling that the Oilers have won these last few games and all that’s being discussed is the atrocious job being done by the officials. McDavid being tackled right in front of a referee who was staring at them both, Gryba targeting Chychrun’s head (with his butt, I guess) the super soft call on Pou that led to the first goal, and the general mishandling of the game to the point where it got away from them in the third. All that nonsense was a result of the refs inability to do their jobs. So the last word on it will be some advice: the next time you sit down to watch a game, make sure you have some alcohol. If you see that an incompetent fuck face named Chris Lee is listed as one of the officials, immediately double your intake and try not to destroy your surroundings.

As for the game, despite some of the worst officiating you’ll ever see, it was very, very entertaining. The Oil managed to break the incredible, unlikely, and appalling losing streak against the biggest bunch of losers you’ll ever see. Five-ish years later they managed to beat the stupid Phoenix/Arizona/Glendale Coyotes in regulation time. Now we just need the team to break the 41 years without making the playoffs streak and they’ll be back on the road to respectability!

The real good news to come out of these last few games is the recent solidification of the 4th line, now affectionately known as the Wagon Line. Hendo, Kassian, and Letestu have looked great in every way you’d want a 4th line too, and they’ve been adding some scoring to go along with all the grit that they bring to the game. Add it all up and the Oil managed to beat a horrible hockey team and a horrible reffing team simultaneously.

Merry Christmas everybody, three-game winning streak y’all! Let’s make it four.

BO: Fuck the refs. Fuck that team. Fuck this game – and thank fuck we won.

Going up 3-0 (actually 4-0 if Kassian didn’t get ALL his goals taken away from him on replay) and winning 3-2 after one of the worst officiated periods I’ve ever seen shows that the Oilers aren’t fucking around. You give us a shitty check to the head call when he was clearly falling down? Fuck you. Ekman-Larsson drives Hendricks into the boards? Fuck you. Kassian prepared to punch any Coyote in the neck? That’s right – fuck you.

I’m not swearing for shock value, but it’s this kind of team attitude that is going to win more games for the Oilers than lose them. The team attitude of, “whatever you throw at us – we’re ready to throw it back” is something the Oilers haven’t had in a while. I fallen madly in love with Kassian for that very reason. He gives no fucks out there when playing, and thinks that every shift he will be making an impact, regardless of opponent, or score. It’s nice to see a player push a team’s confidence like that, and regardless if he gets suspended (he better not), he’s shown the team that swagger and a fuck you attitude works to put points in the standings.

Also, fuck Arizona. Seriously. What a dumpster fire.

Christmas break time as we’re off for a couple weeks with the Oil playing the Sharks Friday before their days off. Can they keep up the sustained team play and show the rest of the league they’re for real? Or will Columbus, San Jose and other bring them a lump of hot coal in their stockings? Can Lucic step it up against both his former teams next week as the Oil head into 2017?

Should old acquaintances be forgot, indeed.

Happy Holidays from your pals at In The Box

