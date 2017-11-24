In the Box: Paint It Black

Welcome to the Black Friday edition of In The Box! This year, not only are the deals amazing (can I interest you in a Milan Lucic?) but the Oilers are 70% off and out of the playoff picture! Deals on your personal time can be purchased all the way up to the end of the season, as no one will be watching this terrible, discount team!

Act now!

Nov 18

Stars 6 Oilers 3

Brent Oliver: Oh good. Another afternoon game.

While my distaste for the Dallas Stars is only surpassed by my distaste for American afternoon tilts, I still sat down to watch this turkey a few days before Americans all sat down for theirs. (Seriously, I don’t get Yanksgiving. Why is it on a Thursday? 4 weeks before Christmas? So weird.) The Oilers predictably this season got down 2-0 early, then McDavid predictably clawed them back in to a 2-2 tie then 3-3 game. Then, even more predictably, the Oilers fell completely apart and let the Stars score three unanswered. WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON WITH THIS TEAM. Yes lack of secondary scoring is a problem, but they still scored 3! Yes people are dumping on McDavid, but he’s been fine! Coaching? Defence? Two way play? Penalties? Undisciplined mistakes? Take your pick. They’re all terrible and the slide continues.

I wish I cared about basketball to have something to tide me over until spring training.

Craig Douglas: I’ll acknowledge the existence of afternoon games and write about them… As soon as they win one. Maybe. In the meantime, I was busy doing other shit while this game took place first thing Saturday morning… And so were the Oilers! HaHa!

Here’s some more dire predictions for the week ahead:

Nov. 26 @ Boston

At the last minute they save the road trip from being a colossal disaster and beat these stupid plugs in OT.

Oilers 4 Plugs 3 (OT)

Nov. 28 vs Arizona

As if.

Oilers 5 Sad Coyotes 2

Nov. 30 vs Toronto

As if.

Maple Leafs 5 Oilers 3

Nov 21

Blues 8 Oilers 3

CD: I didn’t realize that this game started at 6:00pm local time until it was already too late. Well, not literally too late – though that would have been nice. By the time I realized that the game was underway it was already 2-0 for St. Louis and that was way too late for the Oilers to do anything about it. The game featured all of the hallmarks of the 2017-18 season so far: Bad start, sloppy defense, slow skating, lack of intimidation, suspect net minding, glaring giveaways, inability to complete a pass, and several players who leave you wondering what the fuck it is that they’re meant to contribute out there. Although, anyone who managed to catch the second intermission interview with little Anthony Maroon knows that the hilarious chat that he had with Príncipe almost singlehandedly made the game worth tuning in for.

In the end I’m filing this one under ‘the less said, the better’ and may we never speak of it again.

BO: I’ll heed Craig’s advice and not speak of this atrocity except to say that every time it seems like to Oilers can’t get any worse, they do. They deserve the tongue lashing that Coach Todd laid on them after the game, and also deserve bag skates until their bags fall off.

Fucking terrible.

Nov 22

Oilers 6 Red Wings 2



CD: This back-to-back game after a beat down probably had some people feeling that it was the perfect antidote to the previous game – get right back out there and forget about the brutal loss and all that. While other people were probably nervous, since Detroit had already miraculously defeated the Oil once this year, and the Oil were possibly mired in a goaltending crisis, the good news came in the form of a solid road win with a well balanced score sheet. Talbot bounced back and made 20 saves, while the team rallied with 28 shots and points from everybody. …Khaira, Nurse, Auvitu, Cammalerri, Kassian, PoolParty, Strome! Everybody! It was nice to see some balanced scoring and not a lot of goofs and gaffes. Sure, sure, Detroit is kinda shit and all, but a shit opponent is what the Oil needed and they managed to get it done. They also managed to not roll over when Detroit briefly tied it on a cheap goal. It was exactly what we wanted and they needed. Will they piss away all of the goodwill with a lousy performance tonight in Buffalo? OH PROBABLY! But maybe, just maybe, they won’t, and then we can all sit back and enjoy them rocketing up the standings!

BO: Rocketing up the standings? Let me give a little stat. If a team is out of the playoff picture by Black Friday, they only have a 20% chance of making the playoffs. Since they Oilers are in the basement, let’s just say that they need to post a good .700-.800 winning percentage from now on that includes a lot of games against team that are WAY better than the Oilers. While not all hope is lost, it’s feel like we all need to dust off the old Christmas classic of “All I got for Christmas is the Fucking Oilers out of the race (Again)”. I say it every week, but if the Oil don’t rattle off 6-8 straight wins, the season is sadly over and Craig and I are going to have to start writing about the Leafs or Jets or our poops or something.

FUCK.

It’s shitty bowl time! Tonight in Buffalo McDavid lines up against Eichel for a battle of nothing, then the B’s this Sunday for wait – ANOTHER AFTERNOON GAME? WHY?! ISN’T THE OILERS LOSING ENOUGH? WHY DOES THE NHL HATE US SO MUCH?

Blah blah Arizona, Blah Blah Leafs… I need a drink and a shower.

