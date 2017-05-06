In the box: Padding The Lead

More ref bullshit, more complaining and more Ducks tainted victories as the Oilers get screwed again in California. Craig and guest columnist Zach MoonDawg recap the pure b.s. from last nights loss as Brent spends a weekend out East.

Expect anger. Lots of anger.

May 5

Round 2, Game 5

Ducks 4 Oilers 3 (2OT)

Craig Douglas: Fuck this shit. I’ve procrastinated all morning trying to come up with something to write about the game last night. I’m running out of time and I keep circling back to those three words. Fuck this shit. You’ve broken me NHL. I’m done watching this shit and I’m done complaining about the refs. It’s embarrassing being the guy who won’t shut up about the officiating being inept/corrupt, but that’s how I (and many, many others) see it. It’s a straight up fucking joke and I guess I’m finally fed up enough that I no longer want any part of it.

Due to the fact that I’m all out of time and tolerance and Brent is in New Hampshire or some shit, we are going to hand this one over to the esteemed Moon Dawg to see how he feels about this cocksnare of a series and this shitstain of a league.

The only thing I can think of to add is that Coach Todd should have spent the post game press conference complaining non stop about the officiating and tried to see if he could spend his entire salary on fines for speaking the truth instead of whatever shit he meekly mumbled.

Suck my dick, Gary Bettman, and smell you later National Hockey League.

Moon Dawg, Brent, y’all got anything to add?

Zachary Moon: MoonDAwg here. I’m nursing a hangover and attempting to subdue my rage. As Craig says….There is a poop stain on this series so big and stinky that it will never be washed away. You won’t ever be able to drink enough beer to forget that the NHL royally fucked this one up.

I am not one of those people who believes the NHL is “conspiring” against certain teams (see McDavid draft lottery win)…but I am one of those people who believes that the NHL hierarchy is made up of a bunch of inept, under-qualified, dinosaur-brained dickheads, who are unable to make the proper calls when it comes to player safety, suspensions, offsides and goaltender interference.

The NHL is a billion dollar industry in which games and series can be won or lost after 2 referees gather around a tiny I-pad for a minute and a half. They must not understand how ridiculous they look and are (see dinosaur brain). They don’t care about flying head shots or protecting their players (Ritchie on Russel). They are too incredibly stupid to take the proper time to make the right call just 2 days after royally fucking up, and they obviously couldn’t see “The Cheating Donkey” (sorry donkeys) Ryan Kesler making zero attempt to get out of the crease while pulling on Cam Talbot’s pad. Make no mistake, Kesler knew exactly what he was doing and the fact he got away with it is both extremely disappointing, yet no longer surprising. For my spiritual and mental well-being I must now move on, as you should, and declare that we will overcome these fucking cheaters. Oilers in 7. Believe this.

Sunday night at 5 local time sees the Oilers attempt to stave off elimination at home. Is the fix in? Was this series decided before it started?

Will Craig even watch?

See you Monday, In the Box.

