In the Box: No Spare Parts

The trade deadline came and went this week, seeing the Oilers lose three players and get one spare part in return from Nashville. Instead of breaking down the repeated heartbreaking losses this week in the drudge towards season’s end – the boys from In The Box go deep on the analysis on what the Oilers did, and what they got in return, and if any of this even matters anymore.

It’s a real uplifting column! We swear!

2018 Trade Deadline

Craig Douglas: For the most part, movement around the league for the ‘Fraid deadline unfolded like anyone would have expected it to with no huge surprises or massive deals. This was especially true in Oiler land, where it turns out that we didn’t need to be all that afraid, as Chiarelli mostly shipped out the guys who were not going to be back next year anyways for one reason or another. These players: Letestu, Maroon, and Davidson—were all traded for logical reasons and in exchange for modest, mostly defensible returns.

If you wanted to waste the time of yourself and others, you could sit around and armchair GM all day about how Lucic is still here (get fucking used to it, he ain’t going nowhere) or about how they could have made a splash and landed a defenseman or some other daydream nonsense. In the end, it was what it was for pretty much every team, that is the reality of a trade deadline in a salary cap league in 2018.

Brent Oliver: Agreeing with Craig on this one – while I would have loved a Vernon Wells to the Angels-esque dump of a player who is essentially useless on a long-term expensive contract – that will never happen with Lucic. He’s in year two of a five-year deal, so expect that dumb asshole with hands of stone to keep missing the broad side of an open net for years to come. The three moves were a trim of fat (sorry Maroon) in a lost season.

The Trades

Davidson to the Islanders for a 3rd round pick in 2019

CD: Any time you can turn a waiver claim into a draft pick you count that as a win. However, a third-round pick is essentially useless and they don’t need to be doing any more favors for the fucking Islanders. If this pick is used as a part of a summer trade that does the team some good then it goes up a tick, if they use it to draft then it might as well be a handful of piss because we all know this teams drafting record.

BO: I thought the same thing. We picked him up for nothing and got something in return. We’re ahead.

Letestu to Smashville for Pontus Aberg

CD: Letestu was a good bottom six player and will be missed, but he wasn’t going to be back so the return comes down to what Aberg does for the remaining 19 games.

Wait – ONLY 19 GAMES TO GO!

BO: Poor Aberg. Seems like a nice kid who was on the best team in the West (yeah, I know Vegas is… but come on) – going to the biggest underperformers in the league. We’ll see if he even sticks around, or improves, or gets packaged out. With a nearly league minimum salary ($650k), he’s maybe worth the risk, and at 24 – he still may do something for a team who needs anything.

Mighty Maroon to New Jersey for a 3rd round pick and JD Dudek.

CD: Was it really only two short years that Mighty Maroon was around? Well then, he did a fantastic job endearing himself to the fan base here in a short amount of time. I don’t think there’s anyone who wouldn’t agree that this is the loss that will be felt the most, and also that the return was kinda shit compared to what some semi-similar players fetched around the deadline. Here’s the thing though – Maroon was rumored to be going to a handful (maybe 3 or 4) teams leading up to the deadline, and two of those teams took themselves out of the running by trading with each other. St. Louis and Winnipeg were probably the top two rumored destinations for Patty, and thanks to the Blues enduring a six-game losing streak right before the deadline and deciding to be sellers (despite being just outside of the playoffs), they made a deal that sent Paul Stastny to Winnipeg. Suddenly, not long before the deadline, the market for Maroon had shrunk down to nothing and along came the nosey New Jersey Devils looking for last minute bargains. Since Maroon wasn’t coming back here, Chiarelli pulled the trigger and got something that was only slightly better than nothing. Maroon will be missed, but that’s the way it goes at the ‘Fraid deadline.

BO: This is a tough one. I always thought that Maroon was better suited in the role that ultimately went to Lucic. Well – went to Lucic “in theory” if he wasn’t so shitty. Large, power forward playing with either McDavid or RNH could be nothing but good, but since the Oilers already committed to the Milan Miracle on Ice, that left two guys filling essentially the same role. No way were we going to sign Maroon back, but I sure hoped we could have. I was hoping he’d end up in St. Louis, his hometown and the spot his wife and kid live while he’s in this frozen hellscape… especially after his tear jerking display of affection last year in a post-game interview after beating the Blues. Fair thee well Patty. Thanks again.

Games this week

CD: In other news, the Oilers played a bunch of games and actually won some of them somehow. I actually watched the Anaheim game, what a bunch of assholes that team is.

The Nashville game last night? Cuuuuhhhhhlassic cuuuullllapse. Fucking Oilers are so annoying. Here are some predictions for some games that I won’t be watching and neither should you.

March 3 vs NYR

Big fat loss.

Rangers 3 Oilers 1

March 5 vs ARZ

Depressing win.

Oilers 4 Sad Coyotes 2

March 8 vs NYI

Shit Sandwich.

Islanders 5 Oilers 1

BO: 19 more games, huh? Well – I guess that means we have about fout columns left. As mentioned, the Boxies awards column will likely be next week – then a couple solo columns by each of us before a season end wrap up column where we ask – where did it all go wrong?

Maybe I’ll take a page from The Greatest Generation podcast and review the season drunk off my ass. Seems fitting.

The Oilers head into the last full month of the season 16 points out of a playoff spot with 19 games to go. No amount of wishing and hoping will get them in this year, and we just hope to see some entertaining games this week against the Big Apple, and the Sad Coyotes.

Bring on the Boxies!

We’ll see you next week, In The Box

