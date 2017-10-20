In the Box: Mixed Emotions

Three games and only one OT win to show for it has your intrepid columnists crapping their proverbial trousers. Craig does the heavy lifting this week as Brent was out of town on work (sure you are, Brent).

Can the OIlers right the ship? Do they have a goaltending issue? Why do they always lose on Hockey Night in Canada?!

Oct 14

Senators 6 Oilers 1

Craig Douglas: The Shitty Bowls will take place this season on November 24th (road) and January 23rd (home). What’s that? What reason do I have for bringing that up? Oh, you know, no reason. What’s that? Yeah, no, I thought we were done with that kinda crap too, but Buffalo and everyone else is ahead of us in the standings right now, so I just thought I’d let you know when and where the Shitty Bowls were taking place. Mark your calendars accordingly.

Sigh! I watched this fucking game, like – almost all of it. It was only like ten days prior to this that the Oil were shutting out Calgary and looking like world beaters, so – what the hell has happened? The injury to the Leon King is unfortunate, but that just makes the team not as good as they should be. His absence doesn’t automatically turn everyone else to shit. Talbot has been shaky, but I refuse to or assign any blame to him yet because the defense has been atrocious, maybe they’re missing Sekera more than anyone might have predicted, but that still shouldn’t be enough to turn the rest of the D corps into bumbling fools. Let’s wait another week or two and we can reevaluate the blame game if we need to. In the meantime, this game against the stupid Senators was over quickly and I hate that I watched it. Now let’s never speak of it again.

Brent Oliver: What a shit show. 3-0 seemingly immediately and a chased Talbot have the Oilers losing AGAIN on Hockey Night in Canada. I too will point the finger at the defence being just brutal and not giving either goalie a chance the succeed. Sekera’s absence is something, but doesn’t excuse Russell, my boyfriend Adam and Nurse being out of position, running around after the puck or just plain beatable. This trend needs to change, and change fast.

Now I’m off to Halifax for the next couple games, so Craig? Take it from here and don’t forget to fucking swear.



Oct 17

Hurricanes 5 Oilers 3

CD: I’ve been seeing the blame for this shit start really being spread around thus far. Some people have been claiming that it’s the fault of the defense, others have been taking the offense and the coach to task, in some circles the goalie has been taking some heat, and many people have been citing a lack of our wildly popular feature ‘Predicsh’ as the biggest problem. I didn’t get to watch this shitty game because my NHLtv wasn’t working (lucky me!) so I’ll use this section to do what I can to fix the Predicshing problem.



Nov 21 at Flyers

An annoying afternoon game with the possibility of the team getting some reinforcements back in the form of Drai and Caggiula. What the hell, I still have some residual optimism from last season (and the Flyers suck) so I’ll stick my neck out and say Oil 6 Phi 2



Nov 24 at Penguins

After two days off in the great state of Pennsylvania, the Oil arrive to the rink feeling good and proceed to shock the Penguins with another road victory to the tune of 4-2. McDavid scores a hat trick and everyone forgets the early season misery.



Nov 26 vs Stars

The Oil return home tired after the brief road trip and drop a shitlog on the home fans to remind them all that this is no 2016-17 picnic of a season. Stars 5 Oil 1.



Oct 19

Oilers 2 Chicago 1 (OT)



CD: I took in this game in an unusual fashion. The first two periods were watched on WGN in a delightfully dingy bar with a small television with no volume, all picture and no sound. When I got home in time for the third period and OT I was forced to listen to the radio because my NHLtv has apparently gone sideways, all sound and no picture. From the way the radio announcers were telling it, the refereeing in this game was nothing short of dogshit. Like 2016-17 playoffs total sham of a series vs Anaheim levels of absurd dogshit. This fucking league. But who cares I guess because they won. They won! It’s amazing what a win can do. It certainly negates some of the negative stuff about Shitty Bowls that I wrote above on Thursday morning that I’m too lazy to bother changing. It’s easy to buy into this win and feel that it is the season turning around for good. Every player who had been shaky or invisible or straight up lousy during that losing streak seemed to be back to performing the way that is expected of them. The only negative takeaway for this one is their continued inability to stay out of the penalty box. Terrible refereeing or not, the one consistent thing that they’ve been doing this year is taking a steady parade of penalties and it really needs to fucking stop.



With all the negativity hopefully out if the way, let’s focus on the pleasant and positive side of things, after all the Oilers just grabbed a W and went from the 30th overall spot in the standings to tied for 24th overall, just one point back of shitty, shitty Vancouver.

Bring on the stupid Flyers!.

Brent is back next week to revel Craig with tales of going to a City without a major sports team and how easy it is on his nervous system. Games in Philly, Pittsburgh and the old 90s rival Dallas Stars. The return of some injured players should help the boys’ anxiety levels but winning should put even more fears to rest.

We’ll see you next week, In The Box

