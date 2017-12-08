In the Box: It Must Be Hell

Here we are. Purgatory, limbo … the seventh circle of hell where the Oilers sit. A top goalie injured for weeks, the best player in the world on a last place team, so much young talent wasted in a wasted season … What do Craig and Brent do about this? Do they give up? Trade in their hometown jerseys for Leafs and Jets sweaters (both happily, I might add … )? Or, do they hunker down, do their best and shit out another column about how this team sucks and this season from hell is a never-ending slog of failed dreams and brutal hangovers.

Soldier on … soldier on.

Dec. 2

Oilers 7, Flames 5

Brent Oliver: 6-1 in the third. That’s when I turned off this game. IT WAS SIX GOALS TO ONE.

After a thorough beatdown of the Flames in the first two periods on Hockey Night, I figured it was an appropriate time to switch off the tilt and go on to my new obsession of watching old HBO series streaming on CraveTV to catch up on what everyone was talking about over the last 8 years as I was busy ‘working’ and ‘having three kids.’ (Has anyone else seen The Night Of? It’s awesome!)

Anyhoo – balanced scoring top to bottom and some impressive goaltending from LB was just what the doctor ordered, until the doctor got sick, left his office and got in a 12-car pile up in his back alley. Watching the highlights of the most “That’s so Oilers” collapse of the season made me realize that even in a squeak out victory, this team is bad and this season is going to be excruciating (if it isn’t already). I have to ask—can the Oilers play 60 minutes? No seriously … name me one time all season they have, besides maybe game 1 and McDavid’s hat trick? You can’t can you? They go down early, they go down late, they take undisciplined penalties, they don’t shut down opponents, they don’t balance scoring, they blunder defensively … This team is NOT GOOD. I was hoping, praying, that this was a good team playing badly, but unfortunately, it’s the other way around.

So yea, we won 7-5 on Hockey Night In Canada. Great.

Craig Douglas: I tried to keep up with the game as a made my way around—painting the town Craig … a goal on a television here, a goal on the radio there. I can’t say I watched the game, but I was doing my best to keep tabs on it. At one point I knew for sure that the Oilers were really kicking some ass, and later I saw someone’s phone that said 6-5, but that couldn’t make any sense because there just wasn’t enough time for Calgary to have caught up like that. I got home long after the game was over and pulled up some highlights to give context to the dribs and drabs that I’d been seeing or hearing all night. It turned out that it was all true, the ass kicking, the incomplete huge comeback from Calgary. All of it. What a weird fucking game. In hindsight, I’m glad I experienced it the way I did, rather than watching them build a huge lead and then going full gas can on it. I have a bad feeling that barely hanging on to beat stupid Calgary is going to be one of the last good (?) memories around this team for a while.

Dec. 6

Flyers 4, Oilers 2

CD: My excuse for being late was that I was catching the ending of the Leafs game, yet I still managed to show up about an hour before the Oilers. Giveaways, gaffes, and foolish penalties were all there on time like they have been all year. You can almost excuse the Oilers on the foolish penalties, because who knows what the fuck constitutes a penalty these days. The giveaways, goofs, and gaffes, however, are becoming increasingly inexcusable. I don’t even know how to reconcile the fact that this team can’t show up to play against an opponent in an out of control downward spiral. Do you blame the coach? Any team playing Philly these days should automatically have one boot on their throat, and all you have to do is show up for 60 minutes and you have yourself a guaranteed victory. Maybe the Oilers really are just as shitty as Buffalo, Philly, and Arizona—and boy do I NOT want to believe that. Thankfully this was a week that was light in games, and the Oilers managed to not go winless, so that’s some sort of small comfort.

The week ahead throws some ugly games at the Eastern Conference Oilers and they’ll be lucky to win a single one of them. The only good news is that after this road trip the Oil will move back into their rightful spot in the Western Conference. The bad news is that this team is already five kinds of fucked. Here are some dire predictions for the coming week:

Dec. 9 @ MTL

I don’t want to predict a massive losing streak, so that’s maybe the only reason I’m calling for a W here.

Oilers 3, Habs 2 (SO)

Dec. 10 @ TOR

Back to back games for both teams will either make this game very dull or very interesting.

Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 2

Dec. 12 @ CBJ

It appears that the Columbus Blue Jackets are still a team in this league.

Bugs 5, Oilers 1

Dec. 14 vs NSH

SMASHVILLE comes to town! That’s not good.

SMASHVILLE 4, Oilers 0

BO: I’m beginning to sound like a broken record from 2009. Bad teams need to be beaten by good teams. If you can’t beat a bad team, you are a bad team.

The Flyers are bullshit with a rotating door in goal and a coach who’s given up and barely a dude I can name except for that one dude whose name I can’t pronounce. Gothensteinbre? Who knows.

Craig nailed it when he said we’re looking at a week’s worth of losses and every column we seem to hold on to the hope that if the Oilers can pull off a streak, they can get back in it. Well, I’m calling it. This season is over. The best we can hope for is a “That’s so Oilers” March where they go 10-1-1 and finish in 11th place, shitting on a top-five chance in the draft and not addressing a single issue from this season.

Think I’m being too harsh? Think I’ve given up? Think I don’t care? Good. Then you know exactly how the Oilers players are thinking too.

The Sisyphean season continues this week on the road with back to backs in “Habsville” and Stinktown, then Ohio and back home to be crushed by the Preds. We continue to roll the boulder up that hill hoping just for a moment that when we let go at the 58-minute mark of the game, the boulder won’t roll back over Craig & Brent and Vue needs to unflatten their bodies to be ready for next week.

I want pancakes.

