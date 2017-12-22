In the Box: Hot Stuff

Woah! The Oilers are on fire, and one of your columnists (rhymes with ‘Bent’) may be forced to eat his cruel words about the season being done. After winning three in a row against very formidable teams, the Oilers find themselves a very respectable 8-4 in their last 12 and continuing to make something out of this nothing season. Will this certain columnist eat his words, or stick do his guns like other misguided hockey pundits willing to write the Oilers season off? It’s Christmas for god’s sake! Think of the children!

Dec. 16

Oilers 3 Wild 2

Craig Douglas: Win or lose, a game against Minnesota is rarely worth talking about, play that game in the afternoon and you can easily halve that worthiness. That said, they did win, so I’ll let Brent talk about it if he chooses to. As for me, I’m going to do the annual In The Box holiday grab bag Predicsh extravaganza! With everyone shutting everything down for a week or two, I’ll be using my powers of prognostication to let y’all know what’s likely to unfold in Oiler land for the rest of 2017 and beyond!

Dec. 23 vs MTL

I’m taking a do-over on this one because I can get away with that kind if shit.

Merry Christmas, Oilers fans. There’s an outside chance that this team doesn’t suck.

Oil 4 Habs 3 (OT)



Now for the rest of the games…



Dec. 27 @ WPG

Every team plays poorly after the Christmas break, the Oil will be no exception.

Jets 4 Oil 1



Dec. 29 vs CHI

This will be a fun one. Like, real fun.

Oil 6 ‘Hawks 5 (SO)



Dec. 31 vs WPG

The Oilers will get some revenge at home, and maybe they will stop playing like crap at home after this.

Oil 5 Jets 2



Jan. 2 vs LAK

The good tidings keep rolling and in the new year, fortune is smiling upon the Edmonton Oilers.

Oil 4 Kings 3



Brent Oliver: I watched “some”of this game. As usual, afternoon game + Minnesota + underwhelming Oilers + wife and children normally equals Brent being No Watch McGee. I did watch the 3rd period where the Oilers went up 3-1 thanks to the continuing impressive play of Pool Party on the top line. Holding onto a 3-2 win against Minnie is no small feet, as the game plan was executed well to keep the Wild on their toes. Get up early or keep it close and the trapping Wild rarely have a comeback since I can’t name a single sniper on their team (Drumba? Maybe? Who cares). Kudos Oilers for not only beating a tough team, but on the road and in the afternoon.

Dec 18

Oilers 5 Sharks 3

CD: “It was in my face and I decided to pull it, I thought he would be mad at first, but he just asked me if I liked it and I said yeah, it’s a pretty nice beard.” – Patrick Maroon

Good times are here again, for now. The Oilers have finally played their best stretch of the season. It’s tough to even pick arbitrary endpoints to emphasize that statement because every batch of games this year has had some total fucking stinkers within it. Just lately, when they’ve been playing good or often great, they’ve still got the duds against Nashville and Buffalo to answer for. But since it’s the holidays, let’s not dwell on that business. They came out against a good San Jose team and looked like they belonged. In fact, they looked a lot like they did the last time they played the Sharks, which, thanks to this stupid schedule, was all the way back in May. This game was almost entirely positives, like the 10,000th goal in franchise history being both important to the game, as well as being gorgeous. The team got Larsson back from injury, and got to watch Talbot continue to look great post-injury. They outshot and dramatically outhit the Sharks, they got scoring from all over the lineup as Nuge continued his great season, and Strome seems to finally be fitting in. If they can just come out of the break with slightly (okay, vastly!) improved special teams,there is a tiny chance that they can get back to at least being in the conversation of relevance, if not being in a playoff spot. There are a lot of teams that they need to overtake to reach the wild card spots, but the truth is that a lot of those teams truly suck. Anaheim, Vancouver, Colorado, Calgary… if they can blast past some of those chumps then they’ll either be in third in the division or in a battle for 8th/9th with Minnesota and Dallas.

The whole notion is not bloody likely to happen, but at the moment it doesn’t seem like an overly unreasonable thing to be hoping for.

BO: Yes, Couture was out of the line-up for SJ, but a victory against a great team is still that – a victory. And holy shit, we’ve won two in a row again and played well, to very well, over the past 10 days. I may need to start eating my words from a couple weeks ago calling it all over for the Oilers, but not quite yet. After and during this game, you could tell that the Oilers have loosened up. The beard pull, the run and gun play taking it to San Jose – maybe that’s the ticket? Something about beware of the team that has nothing left to lose? Sure. Why not.



Dec 21

Oilers 3 Blues 2

CD: Another game, another all star caliber defenseman returning to the lineup, and behold! Another W. It wasn’t perfect, the first period was severely lacking and the special teams were more or less the same shit we’ve been seeing all year, but the resilience and fortitude were exactly what you want to see from a hockey club that’s trying valiantly to drag itself out the basement. 26th overall and rising!!! A three game winning streak is nothing to scoff at – although it probably shouldn’t be quite as remarkable as it seems today, but that’s what happens when the first couple of months of the season go that unbelievably bad. I’m going to stop trying to talk myself into believing that they have a shot at the playoffs and just enjoy the games because at least they’re playing like a team worth watching again. With Talbot back and kicking ass, the defense looking like itself again, and seriously balanced scoring coming from up and down the lineup, this actually looks like a team that is capable of making some noise in the new year. Now if they could just fix the fucking special teams over Christmas, that would be the greatest holiday gift imaginable.



BO: Here Here! Back in the dark ages (like, 3 years ago), all I hoped for my underperforming Oilers was to at least entertain me. This game was pure fucking entertainment. Great saves by Talbot, Sekera back in the line up and a back and forth game that served up a total of 71 shots between the teams. Oh! And a goal to win it in the last minute of the game, not served up against the Oilers? It’s a Christmas fucking miracle. Hopefully the Oilers can keep the momentum up against the Habs this weekend before heading into the break… because we’re one 3 game losing streak from being right back in shitsville.

The Habs this weekend send the Oilers off packing for a few days, and Vue Weekly and it’s offices are closing for an extra week. Craig and Brent are taking a well deserved break from smashing their heads against a concrete wall (writing this column) and are focusing on what they’re really love— complaining about Major League Baseball.

Everyone have a classy Christmas!



We’ll see you in two weeks, In The Box

