In The Box: Fixing a Hole

Wow. Where do we start? Probably with the refs – the bad calls, the offsides, the icing at the end of the game…basically, a terrible outcome for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oil head back to Cali for Game 5 Friday after the unlikely scenario of losing both games at home. Has the momentum completely shifted to the Ducks? Are the Oilers able to win another game in Anaheim? Will the refs be taken out back and shot? Here’s hoping (but not really of course).

May 3

Round 2 – Game 4

Ducks 4 Oilers 3 (OT)

Craig Douglas: Upon waking this morning, I decided that I would try to write this little recap without bitching about the incompetence of the officials. More like un-officials, AMIRITE!!! They are just so fucking useless and/or biased and/or corrupt that I fucking can’t even. That was goaltender interference, that was offside, and finally, that was icing. What the fuck?!

Putting all that aside for now, the Oilers have not been the better team in games two, three and maybe even four. They were terrible in the second period last night, of course if the fucking dumb refs had properly called goalie interference on the bloody weasel, then we are most likely looking at a very different performance in the second frame. Whoops, I meant to put aside my constant complaining about the refs… where did that come from? Get out of here my bias, I’m attempting to be objective!

This is going to be extremely difficult, attempting to dissect that game without more complaints about the shithead cheating zebras. Where was I? Oh yeah, I was doing my diatribe about the atrocious officiating. They missed a too many men on the ice call shortly before they called the even more blatant one. They missed a massive tripping call on Draisaitl (and by missed, I mean saw clearly and ignored) AND they just gave that team of cheating pricks goal after goal. We have seen way less contact result in goals being called back, but when it’s the weasel and the fucking Bald Idiot they just decide to go the other way. What an utter scam.

Let the record show that I sort of tried to be objective and write about this game. I really meant to go into some detail about the actual ups and downs that were on display from the home team. I really meant to not just rant about the dumb striped fuckers.

I tried… Oh, how I tried.

I can’t write like this anymore. I can’t wake up and dive headfirst into the pool of bullshit that I sat in last night while it slowly filled up thanks to two refs and a hose. I can’t stop complaining about the fucking refs because they are SO BAD. Any more of this would be boring and incredibly redundant, we all saw it… goaltender interference, offside that they couldn’t challenge because they squandered their challenge on the crooked bastards getting the previous goaltender interference call 100% fucking wrong, and finally icing in overtime, what the fuck was that shit? Chew my ass, refs.

Brent Oliver: Not sure what else to say other than yup – the reffing and calls were just terrible.

The big thing now is the question of if the Oil can bounce back. Going into Friday’s game in Anaheim (I’ll be unavailable so Craig may be writing solo), can the Oilers get over the Vegas odds from a couple days ago, the terrible reffing and losing two on home ice? Well, they better fucking try.

McDavid’s play has been better in the last couple games, but I agree with Craig that the Oilers – besides the calls against them – have not been the better team. They played well for 10 minutes in Game 3, and played well for about half of last night’s game… mostly in the 1st period. The Oilers cannot let the Ducks play their style of game – go up by a goal, then trap slash and hack until the cows (or ducks) come home. Game 5 better have a sustained effort by the Oilers, or frankly – this series is over.

Friday night in California sees the Oilers try to get some momentum back in the best of 7 and come home Sunday for a chance to win it at home. A best of three series is what the Oilers faced last round and won two straight… can they do it again? Here’s hoping. Can the Oilers be the better team? Here’s hoping that too. Can the NHL hire replacement refs from a men’s league that will outperform the current ones? We remain – ever hopeful.

See you Saturday, In The Box.

