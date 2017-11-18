In the Box: Down in the Hole

Two wins and two losses have the Oilers crawling out of 30th place to… wait, 29th place? Holy shit they are in deep. Can Craig and Brent find some nuggets of corn in the log of poop that is the Oilers’ season so far?

Ewww.

Nov 11

Rangers 4 Oilers 2

Craig Douglas: Enough already with the afternoon games! For fun, I tried searching to see if I could find out which team plays the most afternoon games this season… I couldn’t quite find all of that information in one place, but I can tell you that Edmonton plays ten of these fucking things, and I feel confident guessing that that is the most overall. I was able to find plenty of information on travel miles, back-to-back games, and general strength/difficulty of schedule. Since the NHL has never been known for getting things right, I was surprised to see that they do a decent job of balancing the number of miles travelled with the number of back-to-back games. The Pittsburgh Penguins have the least travel miles of any team (34,401) but are forced to play the most back-to-back sets (19, tied with Ottawa.) The Oilers, for the record, are balanced out with the fifth most travel miles (46,815) but play the third least sets of back-to-back matches, tied with several teams at 11. If you’re curious, Colorado travels the most miles this year at 48,639.

Anyways, enough with the “interesting” schedule facts – this started out as a rant about afternoon games. I’d like to know who the asshole was that decided that the 2017-18 Oilers should be the Afternoon Dumpling Gang, because that shit is so annoying. This is all a long way of saying I didn’t see much of this game because I was busy doing stuff BECAUSE IT WAS 11:00 A fucking M. Of course the Oil lost this stupid afternoon game, because they always do. There’s another one coming up this Saturday against Dallas. Die schedule makers.

Brent Oliver: I also didn’t watch this game because you know what happens when you work in events and it’s November 11th and 11am? YOU HAVE A REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY. Fuck the NHL. Fuck the schedule makes. Fuck afternoon games. I hate them with every fiber of my being.



Nov 12

Capitals 2 Oilers 1 (SO)

CD: On the one hand you have a road team playing the second of back to back games and starting their backup goalie. That road team plays quite well and gets a loser point and ultimately loses the game in SPORTS STUPIDEST SPECTACLE™ – the NHL’s annoying fucking shootout. That all seems about right. The team that is tired is happy to receive their loser point and head home after a relatively long road trip. That’s one way of looking at it. On the other hand, the refs didn’t grant the Oil a single power play in the whole 65 minutes of play, and they got together and called some bullshit when Lucic scored in the second period and stupid Holtby buckled like a belt and went down way too easy. So there you have it, it’s easy to say that they should be happy with their loser point and relatively successful road trip, but it’s even easier to say that the Oilers were the better team on the ice for this one and they would have gone home with two points in regulation if the refs were even slightly competent at their jobs.

BO: I’ll agree that this was another positive loser point, but we need to evaluate the Oilers as they passed a fifth of the season – heading to a quarter of the season – by the time this weekend rolls around. What are we going to do about being in next to last place? At some point we need to address one of two possibilities: Are the Oilers a good team playing poorly, or a bad team? I’m thinking it’s still the former, but holy shit is it tough not to start thinking it’s the latter. Not enough scoring on a consistent basis, shoddy defensive play and average goaltending equals a bad team, with great players. At this rate, the team is Trendsie-ing in the wrong direction and look a lot like a team that features Taylor Hall and Dustin Penner.



Nov 14

Oilers 8 Golden Knights 2



CD: By my count this is only the second truly delicious game of this season, and the first since opening night. Here’s the thing though – as nice as it was to put up an eight spot on an opponent, this was a shitty expansion team deploying their fourth string goalie and the Oil were only able to beat them 8-2. I had intended to write about how great it was seeing points up and down the roster with nearly every player on the team finding his name on the scoresheet, but I’m writing this on Friday morning and any residual optimism from this beat down is long gone.

BO: I hate games this. They fill you with this renewed sense of optimism, addressing everything I pointed out after the last loss in Washington, but then – the dread kicks in. There’s no way they can repeat a beatdown like this – likely, for the rest of the damn season. Is this it? Do we get a win against Calgary and a beatdown of an expansion team as the only decent games of the season thus far? Prove me wrong Oilers… please, pull me out of the dread hole.

Nov 16

Blues 4 Oilers 1



BO: Thursday night game at 7pm? I can watch that! Ok, first – the positives. The Oilers hung with the West’s top team for 40-ish minutes and maintained a physical presence when they were being pushed around. Mike Cammalleri is already an upgrade of the pylon we traded away and Strome is at least stepping up slightly more that He Who Shall Not Be Named.

Now—the negatives. Brutal own/ shorthanded goal to open the scoring by the Blues, bad calls coupled with undisciplined penalties led to four unanswered goals with the Blues playing a very effective centre ice collapsing defence. While I want to hate on them, I can’t. Great goalie, no real superstars, and they’re in 1st place. While I loathe them, I can’t hate on how they play. But you know what? THE OILERS HAVE TO BEAT GOOD TEAMS TOO. This bullshit of lose points and squeaking out victories has got to stop. I want, nay—I DEMAND—they go up two or three goals on an opponent just to see if they can actually sustain it. So far this season, it’s been two games. Lord help us.

CD: I’m not blaming the refs for this loss at all, but I do just want to reiterate that the officiating in this sport sucks so badly. The best thing about this game? Uh, at least they played it in the evening. Here’s stupid fucking Predicsh!

Nov 18 at DAL

How annoying, a five game road trip bookended by afternoon games. This is the dumbest league in existence.

Stars 4 Oilers 2

Nov 21 at STL

They’ll probably fucking lose, let’s all hope for a loser point. SIGH!

Blues 3 Oilers 2 (OT)

Nov. 22 at DET

They’ll beat these chumps and give everyone a flicker of positivity. Just kidding about the positivity, they’ll win, but who could possibly give a shit?

Oilers 5 Red Wings 4

Nov 24 at BUF

You just know I’ll be doing he Shitty Bowl Shuffle all day long!

Shitty Team 4 Other Shitty Team 1

The annual November road trip formerly known as the “Rodeo road trip” begins tomorrow in Dallas on Hockey Night in Canada, then off to play the Blues again (get yer popcorn), Motor City then Shitty City closes it out. If the Oilers don’t rattle off a few wins this week, it’s pretty clear the boys will up their swearing to an almost 2013 level of profanity. Let’s all fucking hope for some wins.



