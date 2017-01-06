In The Box: Change The Game

Happy New Year! The Oilers played a 5 games over two weeks, and Craig and Brent barely remember anything from last year! Was it a case of too many cases of malt liquor and boxed wine, or were they so disgusted that they blocked it out of their minds, like everything else in 2016, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind stylez? Who knows! Where am I? Who are you?

December 23

Sharks 3 Oilers 2 (OT)

Craig Douglas: This game was like two weeks ago and I sort of remember maybe watching most of it. That’s probably how you feel too, so let’s leave it behind and rundown some Predicsh instead. Here are my prognostications from before the holidays:

Me: SJS 3 OIL 2 (OT) Reality: SJS 3 OIL 2 (OT) ✔ Bang on for a change!

Me: OIL 4 LAK 2 Reality: OIL 3 LAK 1 ✔ Close enough!

Me: OIL 6 VAN 2 Reality: VAN 3 OIL 2 (SO) ✖ Couldn’t have been more wrong!

Me: OIL 3 CBJ 2 Reality: CBJ 3 OIL 1 ✖ First overall, maybe they are good.

Me: OIL 5 BOS 3 Reality: OIL 4 BOS 3 ✔ I am happy.

So… That was pretty good. I am patting myself on the back right now.

Now onto the upcoming round of Predicsh!

Jan 7 at NJD

The Oil are unable to shame Tay-Tay and his dumb new team, settling for yet another loser point.

Final score: Devils 4 Oil 3 (SO)

Jan 8 at OTT

Ottawa is and always will be a pointless franchise.

Final score: Oil 5 Senators 2

Jan 10 vs SJS

I’ll be at this game and they won’t let me down! Right?

Final score: Oil 4 SJS 3 (OT)

Jan 12 vs NJD

Things are different for the Devils here on the prairies, and they get embarrassed.

Final score: Oil 5 Devils 1

Brent Oliver: This game was SO 2016. Loser point for the Oilers, Talbot played great, and Prince died.

As for my Predictsh, I predicted a 2-2-1 stretch and got 2-1-2. Never underestimate the power of the Oilers to will lose loser points.

December 29

Oilers 3 Kings 1

CD: Is it bad that I can remember very little from these games that were less than two weeks ago? Let’s chalk it up to holiday imbibing. I’m going to now try like hell to recall some details from this one. Hmmmm, I’m thinking this is the game where Gryba scored his first of the year. Oh! I think Mighty Maroon may have gotten the Oil on the board to start out the scoring, that and probably an empty-netter sealed the win for the Oil. *Checks box score* Okay, maybe my memory isn’t as flawed as I thought, those were all correct, and it was Nuge who had the empty-netter. Other things I gleaned from the box score and my memory: Talbot was awesome in this game, and unlike the weeks previous, the officials didn’t try to fuck the Oil over. So that’s the good portion of this stroll down memory lane, let’s brace for the bad.

BO: I too watched this whole damn game, and don’t remember a single thing. We won? Hooray!

December 31

Canucks 3 Oilers 2 (SO)

CD: I caught bits and pieces of this game as I navigated from getting off work to getting out to an acreage for an NYE party. I was seated and drinking a delicious beer by the time the third period rolled around, so I guess I saw the part that mattered. It was disappointing to lose to such a chump team as the Canucks, but we didn’t let that spoil our party plans. There were still some positive aspects to this game, but since it was NYE it was a good excuse to look at things in a bigger picture sort of way. One year ago McDavid was injured and it was around this point that the wheels officially fell off and yet another fucking season was well on its way to spiraling the sports toilet. As the night turned into 2017, it felt pretty good to be above the playoff cutoff and even above the wildcard spots, so for now, at least, let’s look at things like that. After the Decade Of Despair that swallowed this poor franchise, let us hope that 2017 really is a turning point, playoffs or no playoffs, at least this team isn’t a joke (or less of a joke, I suppose). Onward and fucking upward is how I’m going to look at it anyways.

Happy New Year ya jerks!

BO: I was spinning the wheels of steel for a NYE party too and saw the game over my shoulder. Not much to report other than 2017 is looking better than 2016, I still hate Vancouver, and the Oilers need to crush assholes like this and not walk away with ANOTHER loser point.

January 3

Blue Jackets 3 Oilers 1

CD: Fine, maybe Columbus are good. That, and thanks to the Oilers (Talbot and McDavid excluded) looking completely listless for 80 percent of this game, they looked really good. Despite playing his 1,000th consecutive game, Talbot looked to be the only Oiler particularly interested in winning this one. With the shots 25-12 after the second period and the Oil only down 2-1 it was pretty obvious that only one Oiler had really come to play. This, of course, would be inexcusable for any game, but with the Jacket’s ridiculous win streak continuing, all eyes were on this game with all kinds of pundits predicting that the Oil could well be the team to halt the inexplicable string of victories. Instead, we got served cold mashed potatoes with a side of shit. The preposterous giveaway by Pouliot that led to the third Columbus goal was a real nice capper to a lousy effort. This team needs a backup goalie who can actually play occasionally, and the roster needs a significant shake-up. Puljujarvi needs some seasoning in the AHL, Pouliot needs to be benched or sent down or bag skated or traded or something. Bring up Sleppy, maybe Khaira, Brossoit? I don’t know, but they need to figure out some shit soon because they are pissing away all of the good that came out of the first month of the season. Figure it out, put this shit game behind them, and move on.

BO: Yes, Columbus are the toast of the league, but COME ON. Terrible officiating, no sustained pressure, and a flat performance means you’ll lose plenty more times than you win. I will say that two things came out of this game:

Columbus actually aren’t that good. Well, they’re really good, but not epically, all-timey good. They’re a goalie injury away from being a .500 team and have a bunch of dirtbags playing way over their heads. Who the fuck is Boone Jenner? Exactly.

This is a wakeup call for the Oilers. The coach and organization see so many things trending in the right direction, and when you lay an egg against the best team in the league, that has to be addressed. I’ve said before that the Oil seem to show up against good teams, blow it against garbage teams like the Coyotes and Sabres. If this is how you’re going to play against the best in the league – that’s not fucking good enough. Something has to give if you can’t show up in fucking Ohio, after a million days off, you may not get to play anymore. Change it up.

January 5

Oilers 4 Bruins 3

BO: Have I mentioned how much I love my PVR? With this game starting an hour before the World Junior finals, I was able to seamlessly watch both games, and until overtime in the Gold Medal game – avoid a single commercial break or intermission. It was tough to go back and forth since the stakes, the level of play and well – everything about the two products were so vastly different. And yes, I’m one of those homers that think that no team sport’s gold medal should come down to shootouts, penalty kicks or whatever. They’re kids. Let them play until they fall over.

Anyways, after the godless killing machine that is the Blue Jackets, something needed to change. Players called up, players sent down…something. Turns out, all we needed to do was get the horribly underperforming Milan Lucic off the top line and replace him with an even bigger body that may gel better with Captain Connor. And gel he did. First career hat trick for Maroon and a goal in the first minute of the game means this line might be the greatest line ever. Hyperbole aside, something clicked between the Jackets game and this one and I’m hoping that Coach Todd can continue to tinker with things for max success. Not sure Kassian and Lucic should be on the same line, or Eberle should be in the NHL, but we’ll see how it shakes out.

CD: It turns out that all I ever really wanted was for Mighty Maroon to score a hat trick during a defeat of the team I hate. That was thoroughly enjoyable, but man, oh man, was that ever some shit officiating. These referees are so piss poor at their jobs and I’m not sure what else to say about it, nor am I sure what can be done about it. In the meantime, I’ll just keep complaining about them every week until the problem is fixed, which it never will be.

Business picks up this week as the Oil have 4 games in 6 nights, and an abbreviated home-and-home series with Taylor Hall and the New Jersey Devils. Will Tay-Tay come back to bite the Oilers in the ass? Most certainly. Can the Oilers win both games? That remains to be seen. Will 2017 be a gazillion times better than 2016? You can bet on it.

Happy New Year, from your pals at In the Box.

