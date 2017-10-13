In the Box: Blinded By Love

Week one in the books for the hometown Oilers and they … umm – lost twice? After a tremendous debut against Calgary, the Oil suffer back to back losses in Vancouver and against the Jets.

Were we all too high on them before and after game one? Is the key to shutting down the Oilers, shutting down McDavid? Are the Canucks that good, or Oil that bad?

Dear god no. No! The horror!

Oct. 3

Oilers 3, Calgary 0

Craig Douglas: Things are officially underway here in Hockeytown™ and although there is only one game to blurb about so far, it happens to be a delicious victory well worth blurbing about. The season got off to exactly the sort of start that any Oiler fan could have hoped for, shoving it right in Calgary’s face with a McD hat trick and a Talbot shutout. Seriously, could anyone have asked for a better beginning to the year? Having the opportunity to lay an even better beating on the stupid Canucks a few days later is the sweetest plum of all, and a great way to start the season off on the right foot. The hockey world is already buzzing about McDavid and his dazzling goals, there is even talk of him breaking some long standing records. That talk is pointless and maybe even foolish, but it is also an undeniably fun thing for people to even be discussing.



The goals on Wednesday were all pretty great and the shutout shows that Talbot is ready to face another heavy workload (though maybe not quite as heavy as last year please?) Talbot’s play since he came to town has to truly put him in the conversation as one of the best NHL trades made in the past five years, and his current contract provides some of the greatest value at the position in the entire league. I can’t wait to write more about this bunch when they hopefully have a few more W’s to dissect.

Brent Oliver: McDavid is on pace for 246 goals, Talbot will never let in another goal and set the shutout streak and Coach Todd wins the Jack Adams. Book it.

Well – at least for one game, all the optimism going into this season was entirely justified. McDavid looks like the best player in the league (he is), Darnell Nurse looks to be rounding into the top pairing defenceman we expect and Talbot looks primed to be the workhorse he has been, and will be for the team between the pipes.

No complaints.



Oct 7

Canucks 3, Oilers 2



CD: An unexpected loss, but nothing to start worrying about. Surely, that’s all this was. It was probably just hockey’s way of saying to the team and their fans to ‘Maybe just fucking relax a little bit here.’ Which, fair enough.



I only caught some of this game due to all the rock and roll that was going on around town, but I saw all the basic beats. Cam Talbot was gone just into the second period after allowing three goals in seven shots, Brossoit came in and was great in forty minutes of relief but they couldn’t dig out of the hole they’d made. The Oilers somehow managed to take a ridiculous number of penalties in this game, but I didn’t see enough of the action to tell if they were warranted or not. A frustrating game to lose to a team that most expect to struggle, but a sobering reminder that the effort needs to be there every night and that there are no free passes in the league. Everything will be fine as long as they fly back home and get ready to show Winnipeg how it’s done.



BO: I too was jetting around downtown Edmonton going from rock n roll band to rock n roll band and fortunately missed this loss. For new readers of In The Box, let me succinctly summarize my hatred for the Canucks, their loser franchise and their loser fan base. Ahem – Fuck these clowns. They’ll never make the playoffs and the Oil will have a Cup long before they even get a sniff at the Finals.

Oct. 9

Jets 5, Oilers 2



CD: Yeah, about that… I went to this game and was excited to finally watch an entire game after only being able to see random stretches of the first two games. We were convinced that the Oilers would come out flying, and they did – for about five minutes. Then they started in with the defensive breakdowns, and they did not let up. Talbot may not have had the great bounce back night that he obviously would have wanted here, but he can’t be blamed for the loss in this one. I had a great row 18 center ice view of the game and I watched the defense and everybody else just let the Jets waltz right in time after time, leaving Talbot completely hung out to dry. There’s a little bit of blame for everybody after this one, it was pretty much an all around ugly effort. The only good news comes courtesy of the schedule, as the team can enjoy four nights off during which they can practice remembering how to play a complete game of hockey. There is certainly nothing to worry about here, and if they fall to 1-4 after the upcoming games against Ottawa and Carolina? Well, even then we can probably all still just relax and practice patience, and maybe just start caressing the panic button a little bit. BUT that’s not going to happen, so everyone can just take it easy.



BO: I watched this whole game from the comfort of my couch surrounding by my ever adoring family who kept asking me to change the channel to watch Nova or Star Trek Discovery. They’re just the cutest.

Anyhoo, after I sent them all to bed without supper, I settled in to watch my boyfriend Adam Larsson repeatedly let Jets waltz by him, and tiny Nikki Ehlers score a natural trick on home ice. “Put a man on him!”, I was heard to exclaim, but alas, the Oil did no such thing. Scheifele and Wheeler looked like the bedrocks of the franchise that’s trending in the right direction, and put a beating on a hometown team that didn’t have their A game. I’m also hoping that two straight wins against Ottawa and Carolina right the Oilers ship, and give Talbot one game off, so all hope is still not lost in Mudville.

Three games next week starting on Saturday night for HNIC against the Sens at home, lowly and stupid Hurricanes on Tuesday (nope, still not over it) and a trip to the Madhouse on Madison for the Hawks on Thursday. Will the team be able to bounce back with a decent showing at home and no the road? Are we all freaking out a bit too much? Why, as your faceless narrator, do I ask so many dumb questions?



We’ll see you next week, In The Box

