In the Box: Back to Zero

The boys are back in town—spread the word around! Brent and Craig begin their 6th season writing about your Edmonton Oilers here at Vue Weekly, and unlike other years, they actually want to! McDavid being the best in the league, Eberle being cast off to make room for the Leon King’s new contract and a top-five finish in 2017 have the boys nervously optimistic for the new season.

Before the reviews, the accolades and the always popular profanity, Brent & Craig assemble the biggest arts/sports fans in Edmonton to get their predictions for the Oilers this year.

Let’s be honest, most years this was an exercise in hilarious over-predictions, and blind optimism—but this year may feel a touch different.

Arts folks? What do you think?

Steve Gunn, Fionn MacCools/ BearCrow productions

I’ve kept the same stance for the last decade and a half: I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s a fence-sitters approach, I know, but it keeps the heart from breaking if it all goes sideways. If they overachieve, according to my weak standards, then I’m a happy boy.

Predictions:

1. McDavid will break 110 points

2. Talbot will match last year’s win totals

3. Kris Russell will score the OT winner to bring home the cup, just so I can watch all the haters’ (see: analytics nerds) heads explode.

Cautiously optimistic, indeed.



Tanya Corbin, Edmonton Folk Festival

Is it too soon to break out the car flags? The young defense will get better and more experienced, McDavid is that rare superstar who works on his (few) shortcomings and, barring injury, will lead the Oilers at least as far as last year, possibly to the hockey grail.

Hockey optimism feels weird.

Glen Erickson, Vice-Chair, Edmonton Arts Council

The McDavid factor is real. TSN actually thinks the Oilers will be the best Canadian team, ahead of the Leafs. I think much less of the Leafs, and slightly less of the Oilers. In other words, last year was amazing, but Stanley Cups don’t happen overnight. I think this team puts up a few more points than last year and likely takes the division. Let’s get to the Conference Finals this year and call it a success.

Chris Sturwold, Ayla Brook & The Sound Men

1. We will find four Oilers in the top-20 of league scoring; 1st, 5th, 14th, and 19th to be exact.

2. Matt Benning will begin to pull away from the pack and will be seen by the end of the year as one of the league’s elite defenders.

3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins WILL NOT be dealt.

4. The only thing delaying the Stanley Cup parade in the Spring will be the Valley Line LRT construction.

And …

5. Oscar Klefbom will win the Lady Byng Trophy.

Tony Bao, Charcoal Skies/Alberta Music Board Director

McDavid will have more than 100 points this season, with Draisaitl not too far behind. The Oilers make it to the Conference Final and gets eliminated by Nashville. Jesse Puljujärvi becomes the next fan-favourite and will receive a ‘EDMOji’ for his photobombing talents.

Mark Feduk, The Uncas/Tallest to Shortest

I think the Oilers will continue to progress, but finish, points-wise, right around where they were last year. I’ll throw them two more though, so they finish with 105 points. They’ll feel the loss of Sekera on the back end for the first part of the season, but Larsson’s growing presence, along with Klefbom and Nurse’s continued development, will help hold down the fort. As long as McDavid and Draisaitl can stay healthy, I think they’ll both get similar point totals to last year, with Drai improving slightly and ‘McJesus’ hitting the 100 point mark again. ‘Looch’ and ‘The Nuge’ will also have better years, and Talbot will stay strong with Brossoit giving him a few more nights off. We might also see a deadline deal or late free-agent signing to either bolster the defense, add depth and/or fill any holes that become apparent by mid-season. In any case, I’m pumped for this one—it will be a blast!

Prediction: 3rd in the West, out in the Conference Finals (fingers crossed for more of course).

Rich Liukko, Freecloud Records/Mad Bomber Society

Problems will again arise with the work ethic of certain players, as well as a lack of chemistry between linemates, that will waste valuable points. Playoffs will be made in a close race, but in a stunning turn of events there is another ‘Miracle on Manchester-like’ event that crushes this season but refocuses the team and leads to future domination by the Oilers. First round departure with plenty of tears.

Wilfred Kozub, Wilfred N & the Grown Men

Crazy things happen! The Oilers get past the Flames in the west. They go all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals against the Toronto Maple Leafs … and win! It’s very exciting.

Darrek Anderson, The Dungarees

Expectations are high going into this season but the depth and passion on this roster will deliver. I think we’ll see a Vezina nomination for Talbot and a long playoff run all the way to the finals. And don’t blink or you’ll miss a McDavid highlight reel goal!

Ben Spencer, Singer/Songwriter

Oilers finish 2nd in Pacific with 99 points. Yam-fries gets nine games. Nuge gets 60 points. McDavid spends another bleak season without a proper nickname (The Con-Artist? McHappy Wheels? The Newmarket Strangler?).

Greg Pack, Sound Tech – Combichrist/All Hail The Yeti

Due to their newfound success, they will face some adversity the 1st half of the season. The captain has a meeting and chills everyone out. Chia acquires a veteran backup as well as that coveted RW weeks before the deadline and the Oils go on a tear. Win division with 102pts, and advance to the SCF…

McDavid wins all the awards.

Wow. That’s a whole lotta optimism from Edmonton’s music community.

But what about your columnists?



Craig Douglas: I’m predicting big, big things for your Edmonton Oilers in advance of the 2017-18 season, because why not? Why not, indeed. My predictions are always something stupid about incremental progress and practicing patience. NO MORE! This time I’m shooting off my big mouth all around town, placing bets on the Oil to win it all, buying those little window flags for my car, and finally getting that huge ’97’ tattoo that I’ve been going on about for years now. Some of those things are at least based in truth, so I’m predicsh-ing a trip to the Stanley Cup Final and possibly capturing the cup for the first time in decades, as well as an opening round series sweep against Calgary. May all of our dreams come true!

Brent Oliver: We all need to hold our fucking horses. While last year was an absolute delight getting to the second round, we still have a couple question marks around the team.

Will Leon and Connor stay healthy? (Because we’re an injury away from being a pretty crap team.)

Will Lucic be invisible until mid February? (Because, he seems to do that.)

Will RNH be closer to the ceiling of his potential, rather than the floor? (Prove me wrong, Ryan.)

Is Strome an upgrade from a bag of pucks? (Because honestly, I would have taken anything for Eberle.)

Will Talbot’s workload catch up to him, or do we have a backup that can share the load? (He’s been a workhorse, but see Question 1 regarding health.)

With all these questions, I’ll take the rare opportunity to start an Oilers season being optimistic. They finish 2nd in the Pacific, and make it to the Conference Finals only to get bounced by Nashville in seven. But I’ll call it now—Oilers have a good season, get one or two strong free agents or trades before next season and we have a parade down Jasper in 2019.

Well, strap in Oilers fan! Home opener is Wednesday against the godless Flames and their stupid rich ownership. The atmosphere at IronFoot should be off the charts with their return, and Brent & Craig should hopefully be drunk with happiness instead of frustration for the first time in years.

That, and the beers.

We’ll see you next week, In The Box

