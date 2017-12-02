In the Box: Around and Around

Hoo boy … just when you think it can’t get any worse, around and round we go. Number one netminder Cam Talbot is out for weeks, the Oil lose in the “Shitty Bowl,” they squeak out against the worst team in the league, then own goal themselves into a loss against the “hometown” Maple Leafs. Brent and Craig better be drinking, because I sure am.

Nov. 24

Sabres 3 Oilers 1

Brent Oliver: 4 shots in the first period meant we were all in for a rough ride in the annual edition of the “Shitty Bowl.” And boy, was it shitty! Shitty effort, shitty defense, shitty zone play, shitty lack of scoring … and pile of shit sandwich that is nestled between the shitty buns of this shitty season that keeps getting SHITTIER.

SHIT.

Craig Douglas: It must have been my lucky day. I was at work and therefore fortunate enough to miss this disaster. I did not seek out the so-called highlights, but I did solicit a few opinions when I ran into some people after the game had concluded. These opinions ranged from “the worst loss/effort of the season”, “fucking putrid”, “I’m done with this team”, and “you’re so lucky to have not watched that”.

I guess I really dodged a bullet on this one. Buffalo has exactly one victory in their last ten contests and it was the damned Oilers who gifted it to them. That really is a new low for this fucking team.

Nov. 26

Oilers 4 Bruins 2

CD: For some insane reason I decided to tune in and watch this annoying afternoon game. After the last turd of an effort, it was tempting to give it a miss, but I guess I haven’t given up on this season entirely just yet. Also not giving up on the season entirely? Apparently – the Edmonton Oilers. They came out and gave a top to bottom actual effort which resulted in them beating my most hated team, the dastardly plugs known as the Boston Bruins. Moving “The Leon King” back to center as well as getting Cam Talbot (and Klefbom) back from illness seemed to be the temporary cure for whatever exactly it is that is so wrong with this team this year.

Being a huge Maple Leafs fan puts me in the unfortunate position of having to watch a lot of Bruins games and that has really nurtured a lifelong hatred of this stupid Boston team, and all the other stupid Boston teams too. In this game against the Oilers, I noticed that they were up to their usual tricks including a form of passive cheating that they should really be punished for. They tend to pull all sorts of nonsense, but in this game I specifically noticed them pulling one of their favorite bullshit tricks: They deliberately send out the wrong players for an illegal line change after an icing, not hoping to get away with it, but rather counting on the fact that they will get caught, then feigning ignorance and arguing with the officials for as long as they can get away with, which rests the players who are required to stay on the ice and therefore they have effectively stolen a timeout. If an idiot like me can notice this sort of stuff constantly being done, I’m not sure why the league doesn’t step in and do something about it. I’m sure plenty of teams pull this shit, but I notice the dirtbag Bruins doing it all the time. I am sure someone will read this and think to themselves that if you’re not cheating then you’re not trying hard enough. Congratulations on your shitty Bawston attitude—masshole.

BO: Why can’t they put together wins like this all the time? Yes, I broke my rule about afternoon games and also watched it – but what bugs me is that the Oilers can walk into an opponent’s rink and play a tough, road game top to bottom and look like world beaters. Why can’t this be more consistent? Is it just a blind mouse finding a piece of cheese?

In any case, I don’t need to be a godless Leafs fan like Fouglas to hate the “Massholes.” And I do. I hate them.

Enjoy your loss, dicks.

Nov. 28

Oilers 3 Coyotes 2 (OT)

CD: I got to go to this game (hooray?) and I was expecting big things. It was destined to be a huge blowout and a statement game from the Oilers that they are not in the same class with shitty franchises like the sad Coyotes. The only thing that was huge was the 50/50 draw which had carried over from the previous home game and topped out at around $260,000. The Oilers, for their part, put in a rather lackluster effort and had to wait until the last minute of overtime to take their first lead of the game. They spent the majority of the game giving away the puck and showing a baffling inability to complete even the most simple of passes. It was a pretty pathetic display, made even worse due to the fact that they were doing all of this fumbling and bumbling against a team that is performing so historically shitty this season that I almost feel bad for them. In the end, I guess two points is two points, but this could and should go down as the worst win of the season because it was really fucking ugly.

BO: Wins like this infuriate me. We beat the last place team, in overtime, after being behind, and having them hit two posts? We need to CRUSH teams like the Coyotes. No way can the Oilers be proud of giving the ‘Yotes a loser point and playing such a lackluster game to get their 2nd two-game winning streak of the season.

Talbot was “okay”. The defence was “okay”. Scoring was “not okay”… so overall, this win was nothing to celebrate.

In other news—I have no joy in my life.

Nov. 30

Maple Leafs 6 Oilers 4

BO: Oh good, we’re going to ride number one netminder Laurent Brossoit for the next 8-10 games. Lucky us. That should really help us get out of the basement.

With Talbot out, I was happy to see the Oilers play with a bit of abandon in this game, getting behind repeatedly, running and gunning and sending in their defence core to score against the fucking Maple Laffs. Ultimately, an own goal by Russell with a minute left in the game gives the assholes the win. But you know what? Bad teams are supposed to lose to good teams and at the end of the day—the Oilers are a bad team. Toronto took advantage of LB’s yips at the beginning of the game and potted two in 5 minutes. I’ll give the positive take away that not only did the game not feel over, the crowd was Wrestlemania-style electric with dueling chants for the asswipes and the Oil.

Yes, I was entertained – and with the Oilers likely to be out of the playoffs by Tuesday—that’s all any of us can hope.

CD: Presumably no one wishes to hear thoughts about this game in an Oiler column from a Maple Leafs fan, so I will recuse myself from discussing it. Instead I’ll just use his section to offer up some positive predictions for the coming week in Oiler land.

Dec. 2 @ CGY

The Oil cast aside all of their (and our) woes and defy the tradition of looking like shit when on HNIC and destroy the Flames.

Oilers 6 Flames 2

Dec. 6 vs PHI

They won’t be losing to these chumps either.

Oilers 4 Flyers 2*

*Unless the Flyers fire their coach before the game, in which case they will likely have one of those shitty team plays good for their new coach for 1-2 games situations. If that happens then reverse those goal totals.

Two games before the next column should give Brent and craig a chance to bone up on their thesaurus and come up with alternate words for: bad, shitty, horrible and dismal. Games against the Flames and Flyers should be an interesting test to see if the team can rebound from the last minute loss to the Leafs, and see if there’s any point to the rest of the season.

Spoiler alert! Probably not.

