In The Box: Already Home

Big home stand in Oil country as the boys go 8 in a row at Rogers Place and 12 of the next 14 to nearly close out the season. What do Craig and Brent have in store for this home stand? Why, go to Texas of course! Only two games to breakdown this week and then minor leaguer Zachary “Moon Dawg” Moon gets called up for his mid-March column skills. Can he also maintain the level of pure disbelief that the Oilers haven’t blown or given up their playoff spot yet? As part of Craig & Brent’s ongoing mentorship, we sure think so.

March 4

Predicsh score: Oil 3 DET 1

Actual Score: Oilers 4 Red Wings 3

Craig Douglas: There really was a lot to like about this game. They include (but hardly limited to) that McDavid goal (nice speed burst, kid), that hit by Hendo, Desharnais getting a point in his Oil debut, Mighty Maroon getting his first goal in a spell, and Eberle continuing to salvage his season before it’s too late. All good reasons to feel good about this team and where they’re headed, as well as the fact that they could have had another 3-4 goals had Petr Mrazek not been playing like Dominik Freaking Hasek. Some of this enthusiasm had to be tempered though, after all this was a depleted Detroit team that had just sold off some players at the trade deadline and had played the night before in Calgary. Mrazek and his impression of a good goalie notwithstanding, the Oil should have demolished this team and the fact that they barely held on and kept letting the Wings back into the game is cause for mild concern. The piss poor face off performance continued as a yearlong trend, the power play didn’t do diddly, and more than anything they just didn’t dominate the way you’d like them to against a bad team at this time of year. Having said all that, two points is two points and with the Islanders ahead on the schedule they’ll be looking at a fine opportunity to put a little distance between themselves and those stupid, stupid Ducks in the standings.

Brent Oliver: Not to correct my friend, columnist and Texas roommate, but the Oilers were slightly better than dogshit in the faceoff department on this night. As Craig likes to celebrate his victories with Predicsh, I thought I’d crow that I mentioned in the last column that Desharnais was brought in primarily to win face-offs. His assist? A face-off win back to my boyfriend Adam, then a goal. Even a 10% swing in this department will mean more puck possessions, clearing attempts, and offensive chances. Remember dirtbags like Marty Reasoner? 4th line scrubs like that can have a pretty decent role and career if they win some faceoffs. I welcome him with open arms to the team, and bestow the In-The-Box-Stupid-Oiler-Nickname “David DeHorny” for good measure. Welcome to Edmonton, David!

March 7

Predicsh score: Oil 3 NYI 0

Actual Score: Islanders 4 Oilers 1

CD: Uh-Oh. What the fuck did I just watch? Outclassed by John Tavares and a couple dozen chumps? Unacceptable! Upon further reflection though, the Oil didn’t play particularly poor during this one, they just didn’t have any luck on the night and I guess they ran into another hot goalie. Let’s move past this one and hope for better results on the rest of this plus sized home stand. Speaking of plus sized, I’ll now get busy doing an extended edition of Predicsh. It’s that time of year where your In The Box correspondents head to Austin for SXSW and Moon Dawg takes over the beat. There’s a lot of Oiler games while we’re away and here are my prognostications for all of them.

March 10 vs Pittsburgh

There’s no way that they’ll beat Pittsburgh right? Well fuck that, I’m predicting otherwise!

Final score: Oilers 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

March 12 vs Montreal

Hmmm, this will be a tough test. Perhaps the Oil can do it, but I’m not overly confident.

Final score: Montreal 3 Oilers 1

March 14 vs Dallas

I’ll just be getting to Texas when we play Dallas, therefore Oilers win!

Final score: Oilers 5 Dallas 2

March 16 vs Boston

I would never predict a Boston victory, even if you paid me. Fuck that team. Eberle in OT for the win!

Final score: Oilers 4 Boston 3 (OT)

March 18 vs Vancouver

A team made of garbage, they were born to lose. McDavid hat trick, in your face, Canucks.

Final score: Oilers 6 Vancouver 2

March 20 vs Los Angeles

The Oilers will be tired after playing six games in eleven nights (what the fuck, schedule makers?) Stupid bye weeks, ruining everything.

Final score: Kings 4 Oilers 2

BO: The Oil were not their best, and not their worst… just beaten by a team that’s about a year or two better than the Oilers, and the seemingly “still a rookie” Jonathan Tavares.

Moving on from this one, we need to start scoreboard watching and really taking advantage of every home game. Clearly Talbot is going to need a break at least twice before the end of the season, and with only one set of back to back games, he has the chance to break Fuhr’s record for most wins (39). Regardless of individual accomplishments, there’s so many interesting developments before the end of the season. Four games against LA or Colorado in 8 nights, 3 games against the godless Canucks and two against the Ducks, our mortal enemies in hockey, reason and decent taste. The Oil have to prepare for these final 17 like every single game is a playoff game. They can just as easily slide out of a spot if they let shitty teams hand it to them, or don’t perform well at home. Maybe I’m just a Navy seaman looking for tail on shore leave after 11 years at sea, but I wanna fuck the playoffs so bad it hurts my balls.

Don’t blue ball me Oilers. Don’t you goddamn dare.

Well that was gross. The boys leave the province this weekend for sunny (hopefully) Texas and a week of beer, BBQ, bands and bukkake so Moon Dawg will have to pick up the slack. Can the Oilers keep pace and not blow it at home? Will McDavid continue his pursuit of the Art Ross and Lady Bing (how very Wayner)? And will Brent and Craig actually get into the USA or will this filthy column come back to haunt them at the border?

See you next week, In The Box.

