Hurry hard records set its own pace

A new Edmonton label talks sustainable careers for musicians

Sporting almost three decades of experience between them, local musicians Alex Vissia and Nich Davies are adding Hurry Hard Records to the eclectic Edmonton music scene.

Hurry Hard plans to make full-time artists of their signees, featuring a model of sustainable career development. One of the ways it plans to do this is by considering all options of revenue streams.

“In my experience, a lot of labels are really excited at releasing great music, but they’re not really great at pushing that artist on a career-based trajectory,” Davies says. “There’s a lot of artists on some really great Canadian labels that aren’t really making a lot of money and happen to be busking at the local market—and they’re what we would consider premier artists.”

The two have been working hard on Vissia’s solo project, which will be released this November. Place Holder is the third solo album she’s made, but the first under her rebranding as VISSIA. With a voice that’s often compared to Serena Ryder, VISSIA knows how to couple her robust voice with blues and finesse.

“It seemed like the perfect time having a new record ready to go and I was fortunate enough to get some grant money too,” she says. “That’s super helpful to have some marketing capital to do this.”

It made a lot of sense to create the label given the fact they were already producing Vissia’s past records.

“Essentially, everyone is releasing music as their own label,” Davies says. “It doesn’t matter if you say you are or you’re just putting out music on soundcloud even. We’ve just, kind of, essentially been a label since 2011.”

Artists are increasingly approaching hands-on management, especially when many websites and connections are made available at the listener’s fingertips. Hurry Hard Records has enjoyed having a say in the big decisions, even generating their own direction of growth.

“You’re managing yourself, you’re booking yourself, you’re taking care of your own website, you’re doing all of those things already,” Vissia says.

The two plan to copy the template they’ve laid out for VISSIA and will apply it to other artists they plan to sign. Although, there are some factors to be slightly tweaked, depending upon the artist and their music.

Currently, the pair are shoulder-deep with the new album, and plan to tour later this year. The goal over the next year is to sign additional artists by 2019.

“We’re really starting slow and just doing one artist right now to kind of get everything up to that point where we’re ready to take on another person,” Davies says.

Fri., Sept. 22 (7 pm)

Hurry Hard Records

Official Launch Party

Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre ($15)