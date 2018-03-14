Home Is Where the Cave Is

Caveboy brings a unique twist to synth-pop

While gender disparity in the Canadian music scene still runs rampant, bands like Caveboy are more than just refreshing-—they’re inspiring. The badass Montreal synth-pop trio have been together for three years and played the Pre-Grammy Celebration of Canadian Musical Excellence in Los Angeles, festivals like Osheaga and SXSW, and won a grant to record at the esteemed Grouse Lodge Studios in Ireland.

Fronted by Michelle Bensimon (vocals, guitar, and synth) with Isabelle Banos (synth and bass) and Lana Cooney (drums), the group of friends knew they wanted to make music together well before Caveboy’s formation. Banos started collaborating with Cooney 12 years ago in post-secondary, and seven years later Banos’ childhood friend Bensimon joined the outfit. Caveboy was born from the three experimenting with their talents and have since represented Canadian music in the United States and Ireland.

“It’s one of the situations where we had no idea what to expect at all,” Banos says about the Grouse Lodge experience.

“It’s like, ‘We’re going down to Ireland; we’re going to go record for two weeks in this magical studio in the middle of nowhere and it’s great.’”

They spent the time at Grouse Lodge Studios recording new music with even more of a 1980s vibe than their self-titled EP. Their very first single, “Home is Where,” was an experiment of sounds that’s become a timeless Lorde-esque ballad to the city of Montreal. In comparison, their latest single, “Landslide” is confident, giving a synth-pop dance aura. There’s a certain delicate, often rare, balance between catchy lyrics and poetic melodies, which makes it very addictive to listen to.

The inspiration for their old- school, dance-fusion sound goes back a long way for the trio, growing up with the sounds of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac.

“That was the type of music that our three respective dads would just blast through the house,” Cooney says. “So we all had a good musical upbringing in that sense.”

They’ve taken these influences and wrapped them into their recordings but they also ooze out of their live act. Each of the multi- talented musicians play multiple instruments and join in on vocals throughout the set, making a three-piece band sound a lot larger than they really are. The sound is wild and free, meant to make the audience dance. When asked to describe their set in five words, Cooney and Banos thought hard and responded as a group effort: “sweaty, electric, energetic, passionate, and cathartic.”

Their visit to The Almanac will be their first ever visit to Edmonton as they make their way to the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver as a part of the JUNO Masterclass for emerging artists.

“It’s our first time going across Canada, doing the drive and everything,” Banos says. “So that’s for sure a check off the bucket list for the band. That’s super exciting. We don’t really know fully what our year is looking like from now but we know there’s going to be some really amazing things that come up.”

Tue., Mar. 20 (7 pm)

Caveboy w/ guests

The Almanac

$10 via yeglive.ca, $14 at the door.