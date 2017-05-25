Hangover remedies to rely on

Hangovers. Be it little nagging headaches, blurred vision, or fire-diarrhea vomit storms where you realize that the spectre of death hangs above us all; hangovers are (to put it mildly) inconvenient.

Here is a list of possible remedy how-tos. (Note: I am not a doctor.)

Old school method

Pickle juice. After a long night of pounding brew-dogs and snorting jager-bombs, your body is low on water and electrolytes—which can cause headaches. The salt in pickle juice will help replenish your electrolytes and put your body back in harmony. This also helps with dizziness and cramping.

Almost-magic

After the birth of our daughter, my wife and I spent the night in the hospital with our new little one. Nurses were in and out, we had many conversations with them and it was great. During one visit, a nurse was checking my wife’s IV and I mentioned that I saw a picture of a friend’s recent Las Vegas visit. He was hungover and sitting in this heavily coached mobile IV ‘hangover cure’ unit getting an IV and loving it. The nurse, coincidentally, said that she actually partakes in the IV treatment after a night of raising hell and that it works pretty well.

She helped a baby come out of my wife and that means I believe she knows what she is talking about.

The pro

“Chug a bottle of blue Gatorade, pop an Advil, and smoke a joint,” says a local east end bartender who wishes her name to be withheld. “That always works for me.”

Makes sense. Electrolytes, pain medication, and … pain medication.

Sadist

Go for a run. This helps flush toxins out of your system. Remember to drink lots of water though. It helps when you are crying over what a stupid idea it was to go for a run whilst hungover.

New age

David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe has a novel approach.

“As I began eating significant quantities of raw foods, I no longer would feel hangovers after a night of drinking with friends,” Wolfe says.

What does this tell you? Anybody who gives themselves their own nickname is a fucking idiot.

Realist

Netflix, drink all the water you can, and sleep. Truthfully, if you get shitty the night before, you can write off the following day. So be selective. No amount of coffee or showers will get rid of the hell-pain. Sleep it off. Also, according to a few scientists, rubbing one out helps with nausea (endorphins for the win).

The truth

The only way to get rid of a hangover is to not do the things that may give you one. Translation: don’t drink alcohol to excess.

Bonus

If you are going to tie one on, and you know you have to work the next day, don’t litter social media with your drunk inanities. You will probably have to call in sick to work and having pictures of you and your friends all douche-hammered will not help your cause.

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com