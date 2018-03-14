Hallucinatory Paradise

Julian Forrest paints dream-like worlds filled with exceptionally strange characters

Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Bladerunner 2049) once said that most of a human’s life is spent either dreaming or being awake and that films make connections between the two states. Local artist Julian Forrest believes that art does the exact same thing.

“I think painting is very similar,” Forrest says. “I’m trying to access something familiar, but there is something unreal about what I am creating.”

Forrest’s paintings are established in the hallucinatory worlds of magical realism, surrealism, and sometimes figurative art.

Characters, each with their own stories, are painted in fantastic surreal colour and interact with one another in ambiguous fashions.

A perfect example is in his This Is Not A Century For Paradises exhibtion. In a diptych of the same name, two burgundy-painted men stand off to the left while a man in a coonskin cap fires a musket off canvas. An older man with angel wings leans down to touch a strange crimson satellite, while other men with muskets pose and lean up against a mid-century car. Standing off to the right is a diver in a cherry-blossomed helmet and suit watching the scene unfold. Behind him, a house looks like it met an untimely death from a tornado.

These diptychs Forrest creates resemble scene paintings from the Renaissance, only Forrest’s characters and environments seem like they have been ripped out of their own universes and are stuck in a dimension of frozen dreams.

“Some of the characters I’ve stolen are from historical public collections,” Forrest says. “The New York Public Library released a public domain collection. So I’ll take characters from different periods and start by doing loose sketches in Photoshop of photos I’ve found, and start putting them together.”

Forrest also enjoys using the likeness of characters found in other pieces of art.

“This is the head of an old diving mask. This is found from a clothing ad in the 1940s. This is from an El Greco painting. This is from a Francis Bacon painting,” he says, while pointing at a few of his creations.

Forrest also works with local actors to act out various scenes that are photographed and used for inspiration.

“What’s great about working with actors is that they don’t just do what I say, but they improvise and bring their own unique ideas,” he says. “It’s a great collaboration because they all bring new things that I sometimes use when I’m making the painting.”

This is how the pseudo-priest character, who dons hot pink cowboys boots and frequently appears in a few of Forrest’s paintings, was born.

“This priest character happened from the actor bringing the costume for that character. I’m not particularly religious, but I’m deeply curious about that lineage,” he says.

Every one of Forrest’s paintings is part of what he calls a “haphazard narrative.”

“It’s all loosely based on Conrad’s Heart of Darkness and sort of the hero’s journey. That’s what is underpinning this work, but really it’s the stuff I always do, which is about the West and men and our masculinities in place,” Forrest says.

Though each of Forrest’s characters is deeply unique and look like they have their own short story, they all have a longing expression that seems forlorn.

“Something has happened and collapsed in these paintings in some metaphorical way,” Forrest says. “I don’t feel they are pessimistic paintings. I actually think they are very fun, but there is a sense of lament throughout them.”

The Germans have the perfect word to describe this feeling of lament within Forrest’s work—’ ‘torschlusspanik’—which translates to “gate-shut-panic.” The term dates back to the Middle Ages when peasants constantly feared being left outside of the city gates during nightfall.

“There’s also this great Welsh word ‘hiraeth,’” Forrest says. “It means the longing to go back to a place that’s been so changed in our memory that it cannot really be said to exist outside of our imagination. That’s what I think is happening in some of these.”

Until Apr. 15

This Is Not A Century For Paradises

Q & A with Julian Forrest Sat., Mar. 17 (4 pm)

Peter Robertson Gallery