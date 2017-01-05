Good dinner conversation, post 9/11

Following a hugely successful three-week run at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre, Raoul Bhaneja and his fellow actors are now bringing Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced to the Citadel stage. The premise is simple enough: two well-to-do New Yorkers host another wealthy couple for dinner at their Manhattan apartment. But as the conversation veers into the realm of race politics and religion, the four individuals on stage—one Muslim-American, one Black, one Jewish, one White—are split along deep-seated cultural fault lines.

Raoul Bhaneja plays Amir Kapoor, an American-born up-and-coming Manhattan lawyer. Although the play is set in 2012, when it was first written and performed, Bhaneja thinks it’s just as relevant today.

“Every time [Akhtar] has done the show since that time period, people often say to him: ‘Wow, this play is so timely!’ And for him it’s kind of a joke, because we’re approaching year 10 of this work being considered timely.”

Disgraced may be set in America, but it’s just as relevant geographically as it is timely.

“People are yelling ‘Lock her up!’ on the steps of the Legislature in your town,” Bhaneja points out. “So we have these elements and these feelings all around us… One thing we didn’t want to do—and we hope not to do—was to create a production where people come to the theatre and go: ‘Yeah, wow, look how crazy it is in America!’ and we leave the theatre feeling that smugness, or that we’re better than them, or it’s not our problem.”

Akhtar’s play is much more interested in raising questions and kindling conversations than it is about giving answers, he says, which is why the Toronto run featured talk-backs after the show—a practice the cast will continue with some of the performances in Edmonton.

“The process of doing the talk-backs was very illuminating,” Bhaneja says, “because sometimes when we make theatre we don’t give the audience many opportunities to participate in the full process. And in a way having the audience do the talk-backs during our shows allowed us all to build the show one step further.”

Sat., Jan. 21 to Sun., Feb. 12

Citadel Theatre, $25 to $95

Bruce Cinnamon

