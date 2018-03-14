Give Me Liberty or Give Me Dust

Country musician Lindi Ortega was inspired by scores from spaghetti westerns for her latest album

Channeling a gothic Dolly Parton-esque aesthetic, Lindi Ortega is coming to St. Albert ahead of her fifth studio album, Liberty, due out March 30. For her new album, the Toronto-born country musician decided to take a different route than her previous work, moving away from the boot-stomping country she is known for and instead opting for a spaghetti western feel.

Liberty was recorded at Battle Tapes studio, in Nashville, with the help of producer Skylar Wilson. Wilson is an American Music Awards award-winning producer and musician who has worked with the likes of Justin Townes Earl and Andrew Combs.

“We both had a mutual love for Quentin Tarantino soundtracks and movies and films. When we went and got together, that’s how I knew I wanted to work with him,” Ortega says. “The whole idea was that we wanted to make a record that could—or would sound like—it would end up on a Quentin Tarantino movie soundtrack.”

Besides Tarantino’s influence on the album, Ortega also says that Ennio Morricone-—the composer known for his work on films like A Fist Full of Dollars and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly—had a major roll to play in the sound of the album.

“I listened a lot to his greatest hits collection before going into the studio,” she says. “We have segues, like musical interludes —there’s one that starts the record, there’s one in the middle, and there’s one at the end and before the final song. It’s kind of like these musical interludes that are very much inspired by his music and take a lot of queues from Ennio Morricone.”

Two singles from the album have been released already. “The Comeback Kid” was released in January, and the second, “Lovers in Love,” dropped on Valentines Day.

The concept album is divided into three parts, Through The Dust Part I, II, and III, and follows a character as they go on a classic hero’s journey through the darkness and into the light.

“It definitely starts out with darker material songs, and then there’s a very obvious tide turning with it, and then it ends up on a very positive note,” she says.

The idea for the concept album came out of talking to her audience and hearing their stories.

“[It] really came from fans who came up to me after shows and shared a lot of their experiences and struggles and dark times with me,” she says. “They would tell me that the songs from my previous records had helped them through these dark times. So, I was just inspired to make an entire record for people that were going through things like that, as opposed to just having a song here and there.”

Building this kind of strong relationship with her fans is something that Ortega strives for.

“I go out and I talk to them after every single show. One’s that come back, or frequent online, I remember them and we know a lot about each other. Some of us have become really good friends.”

Also featured on the album is Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy, who has worked with everybody from Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash.

“I was just kind of in awe of the history he’s had, and the people he’s worked with, and the fact that he would take the time to record on little-old-me’s record. It’s kind of amazing,” she says about the experience.

“I’m just so honoured that he wanted to be a part of it.”

Fri., Mar. 16 (7:30 pm)

Lindi Ortega

Arden Theatre

Sold Out