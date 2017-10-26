Get a clue

Scaring your pants off at Clue: A Burlesque Murder Mystery

Creep, Coquette, Kingfisher, Quinn, Lexington, and Von Sinn are all at Mr. Boddy’s 1930s cocktail party. Unfortunately, he’s not much of a host though—rather than providing cocktails and music, he roams the dinner hall with a vengeance.

After selling out last year’s first ever performance of Clue: A Burlesque Murder Mystery, Coquette and her fellow producers, Beau Creep and LeTabby Lexington, decided to up the ante by running two performances this year (early show and late show).

All six of the classic-coloured Clue characters will be featured throughout the night, says Violette Coquette who plays Col. Mustard, with some gender fluidity twists.

“We basically chose the characters based on who we thought would play the character best, regardless of gender,” she says. “So Miss Scarlet, for example, is played by Beau Creep.”

The show includes a ghostly Mr. Boddy (played by Die Nasty’s Jason Hardwick) and an inquisitive Prof. Eugene Organ (Rapid Fire’s Julian Faid) playing detective to catch the miscreant by any means necessary.

Most of the performers played their respective characters last year, something Coquette says has only added more dimension to this year’s performance as the characters and costumes have further detail and embellishment, adding to the plot and its spectacle.

“Each year, our goal is to up the level of the show,” Coquette says. “So, adding more levels to it and more character depth and more acts and better costumes, better props. And, of course, rhinestones to the nth degree.”

Desperation, unrequited love, sanity and love triangles all play a part in this story, told through burlesque and some wicked Halloween comedy.

Set in the ballroom of the Freemasons Hall downtown, the performance will run amongst rows of dark, stained glass windows, dramatic vaulted ceilings, creaky floors and a massive old organ in the balcony—a fitting backdrop indeed.

“It’s just the perfect venue for a murder mystery, especially for Clue,” Coquette says. “The Freemasons Hall is this very gothic architecture and it’s [almost] 100 years old.”

“We had a lot of people who were curious last year about the venue,” she adds. “With it’s history and spooky, secret society manning it; definitely a lot of haunted house stories associated with it.”

Beyond all the murder mystery and phantasmal buzz, the audience is encouraged to dress up in 1930s cocktail party attire, or “in whatever other creepy costume you’re in the mood for,” says Coquette.

An early-bird detective often does get the worm, or in this case, the cold-blooded killer. Coquette hints that tardy detectives will miss the bonus of some pre-show clues while the cash bar is open.

“For instance, while you’re buying your wine, you might run into Prof. Plum or Col. Mustard or Mr. Boddy in character.”

But don’t expect the same narrative to play out twice. This is, after all, a live-action show of the beloved 1950s game, Clue. For anyone who’s played the game, just because you may always suspect your Uncle Scott, it doesn’t mean he’s that adept at chance-based fictional killing. Since last year, the performers have been working on and rehearsing two divergent endings of bloody murder and spine-chilling mystery.

Whodunnit? Where? What with? And most importantly, why? Someone’s responsible and it’s up to you to catch the culprit.

Sat., Nov. 4 (7 and 9:30 pm)

Clue: A Burlesque Murder Mystery (18+)

Freemasons Hall

$25 in advance