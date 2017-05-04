Gay men detained in Russia

Activists gathering evidence of numerous human rights violations

Heartbreaking news out of Russia: Chechen authorities have arrested more than 100 gay and bisexual men (some accounts say up to 200). They have been detained in makeshift detention centres. Many have been tortured and at least three are confirmed dead—two from torture and one from an honour killing by his family after he returned home. No one really has an accurate number of the dead but it is suspected to be much higher than three. It is assumed there will be more honour killings.

Though the story has been picked up by most major outlets, many fail to describe how this situation came to be. The story broke in the Russian publication Novaya Gazeta, where it was subsequently picked up by the New York Times. According to the Gazeta, gay rights activists in Russia have been slowly building a case to be brought before the European Court of Human Rights. You may recall that Russia has been making headlines over the past few years for its treatment of the queer community. There was the attempt in 2014 to forbid driver’s licenses to people with mental illnesses, which included trans people, and the 2013 propaganda law that forbade the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships.”

The gay rights group, GayRussia.ru, is the driving force behind the court case. During the past several months, the group has been applying for permits for gay pride parades in smaller towns across the country. The intent was not to actually stage the parades but gather a pile of rejections proving discrimination. Thus far, it has applied to more than 90 municipalities.

In a sad twist of fate, the group has not applied for any permits in Chechnya proper. Rather, it applied for permits in four different cities across Russia’s North Caucasus region, of which Chechnya is a part (the North Caucasus region is in Russia’s south west, between the Black and Caspian Seas). When the group applied for a permit in a neighbouring region, an anti-gay demonstration was organized in response. From here, Gazeta reports, local authorities began a sweep of gay men. This was accomplished partly by using dummy accounts on online dating sites and partly through torture. The Guardian secured testimony from one of the victims. A friend had asked him to meet, a meeting that turned out to be a trap. During the subsequent torture, he was ordered to share names of other gay men he knew.

So far, Moscow has not done much to intervene. The region is predominantly Muslim and, in his continued dance to balance all of the vastly different religious and cultural forces that comprise Russia, President Vladimir Putin has largely empowered local leadership in the region to enact so-called traditional Muslim values. On top of this, Chechnya is already a quasi-independent state.

What can we do? First of all, write your MP and tell them your thoughts. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, issued a brief statement a few weeks ago calling on Russian authorities to investigate these reports, but otherwise there has been little action for the Canadian Government. If you have means, donations are always a good bet: Human Rights Watch, Rainbow Railroad (based in Toronto), or GayRussia.ru are all options. Finally, you can support a free press by paying for the media you consume. Journalists are vital and, literally, under attack. Case in point: it has been reported that one of the Gazeta reporters who helped break this story has gone into hiding and plans to flee Russia.