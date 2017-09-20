Funk of a good benefit concert

Edmonton’s Klusterfunk plays for a cause well-worthy of your gratuity

If there was ever a poster-band for MacEwan’s music and performing arts program, Klusterfunk may very well be it. The ensemble, made up almost entirely of current students and alumni from the performing arts and composition programs, has already spread the gospel of funk at a supercharged rate in the past year and a half.

Klusterfunk seems to always have its hands in concerts and events around the city, bringing a royally raucous crowd along with them.

“I would have not guessed that in a year and a half we’d already be playing, like, five shows a month, which is currently what we’re at right now,” says alto sax player Jon Deppisch.

Klusterfunk’s members have previously played in several other projects, which helped to gain the current encarnation traction by way of word of mouth.

“A lot of the people in the band, like Tim [drums/vocals] and our bass player Ray-Ray and our percussionist Juice, and one of our other percussionists Eddie, they’ve been a part of projects in the past that were really successful,” he says.

Featuring 11 members, the band fuses its signature funk to latin, jazz, punk, and hip hop. All this impromptu fun isn’t always chaos. It takes a great deal of work and commitment to organize the many members, some of which are involved in several other projects and have full-time jobs as well.

Tim Wilson, the inceptor of the undectet, manages most of the logistics along with the several other projects he’s involved in. Ultimately, they do it for the wild times and interaction with the audience.

“As Tim says, we’re a band that’s a little bit overqualified to play just funk music,” he laughs. “For me personally, Klusterfunk is a project where it’s like, the music isn’t hard, it’s the performing of it that’s more engaging, and I guess you could say, challenging part.”

Deppisch says the performance is all about interacting with the audience by dancing and cracking jokes throughout.

“This weekend at Kaleido, one of our performances was on the street,” Deppisch says. “The horn players were literally running around in the audience on the street playing our set because, why not?”

Most of the shows Klusterfunk has played in the last year and a half were at standard bars or music venues, along with the occasional wedding. But, this Friday the group plays its first benefit concert.

Joining forces with MacEwan’s Community Refugee Project, Klusterfunk will play along with fellow MacEwan music students and alumni, including The Good Goodbyes and Hunchback.

The MacEwan Community Refugee Project is a group of students and faculty that joined forces to raise funds to sponsor a Syrian refugee family in January 2016.

Since then, the group has brought a second family to Edmonton, offering various supports in acclimating the family to Canada. The group provides financial support to each family for their first year, including housing, food, clothing and other expenses.

“One of the problems is that the first 25,000 refugees that came to Canada had their medical exams abroad paid for by the Canadian government, as well as their flights,” says the group’s creator, Merna Schmidt. “Everybody who came after that gets a government loan, and they have to pay it back.”

The project organizers find that many new Canadian refugees and immigrants struggle not only with finances, but with the tasks of daily life in a foreign country. Tasks like navigating bus routes, banks, education and health care are more complicated when English is not their first language and they’re still learning a new culture.

Schmidt says that dental bills, though dental benefits aren’t necessary when sponsoring a family, are one of the costliest problems.

“The Syrians have been coming with horrible, horrible teeth. You know, because of the war, they haven’t gone to a dentist in a long time,” she says. “The government-assisted refugees aren’t getting any help with dental and I’ve heard a couple of stories where they’ve used industrial glue on their teeth to keep them in.”

One hundred percent of ticket sales and funds raised will be donated to supporting the families.

Fri., Sept. 22 (8 pm)

Klusterfunk w/ guests

Bohemia ($10)