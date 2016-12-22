Fritz, the nutcracker-stealing brother

If there’s a strong feeling that Shumka’s production of Clara’s Dream awakens in Jeffrey Mortensen, it’s nostalgia. Since leaving the Edmonton Ukrainian dance company for a contract with Cirque du Soleil at age 19, Mortensen has appeared in many big-name productions such as Twilight and So You Think You Can Dance Canada. But despite his international successes and current home base in California, he’s returning to play a familiar role within the city and the company that raised him.

Having trained as a gymnast for most of his childhood, Mortensen was able to keep up with the demands of the Shumka School of Dance at age 12, before joining the company at 16. Since then, he has played Clara’s nutcracker-stealing brother five times, and it’s a role that brings back fond memories of his own youth.

“I would describe Fritz as a 13-year-old butt head with an incredible sense of humour and mischievousness,” Mortensen says, joking. “He bounces off the walls, he has his thumb in every pie—I feel like I’ve been transported back to being a kid.”

In contrast with the traditional Nutcracker, Mortensen finds the Ukrainian version to be more dynamic and explosive—due in part to the bonds created between the 40 people on stage, dancing in unison. This human connection is something he seeks in his professional career as a dancer.

“I do feel quite often in the dance industry it is very self-centred and very narcissistic in the sense that you’re only looking out for yourself even when you perform—partner work doesn’t happen, and community doesn’t really happen,” says Mortensen. “So I think that’s something that the Ukrainian dance world and Shumka has taught me, is to create a community around you because it only creates a stronger art.”

While Ukrainian dance is a form of folk dancing that hasn’t gone mainstream, Mortensen says it has added artistry to his athleticism, and helped him create a unique voice in the world of dance. But as much as Clara’s Dream has been physically demanding, he is in constant pursuit of new challenges that will help his growth as an artist. One such project is his more recent work as a choreographer behind the camera rather than in front of it—he assistant-choreographed Kenny Ortega’s reboot of Rocky Horror Picture Show, released in October 2016.

But amidst all his undertakings, Mortensen hopes to continue his tradition of returning to Edmonton and being involved with Clara’s Dream for years to come.

“I’ve been doing [the show] for so many years that I can’t imagine a Christmas without it,” he says.

Thurs., Dec. 29 and Fri., Dec. 30

Jubilee Auditorium, $15 to $80

Jacquelin Gregoire

arts@vueweekly.com