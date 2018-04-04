Four Free Sour Souls

Toronto’s experimental jazz quartet BADBADNOTGOOD draw from hip-hop and a hoard of other genres

From appearance alone, the members of BADBADNOTGOOD don’t look like one of the modern trendsetters of experimental—lets call it drunken—jazz hip-hop. But once you listen to them, the picture becomes more clear—four 20-something guys who are fans of all styles and happen to have a background in traditional, experimental, free jazz.

The three founding members Alexander Sowinski (drums and sampler), Chester Hansen (bass), and Matthew Tavares (keys) all met in Toronto eight years ago during a jazz program at Humber College. Since, and after adding multi-instrumentalist Leland Whitty, BADBADNOTGOOD (BBNG) has gained something of a cult following for their complex, but easy to digest jams, that eventually make it onto a record.

“It’s still really weird to have the response that we’ve had when we’re just playing our own music,” says Hansen while in the tour van on the way to Waterloo, Ont. “It’s cool to see people’s ears gravitate towards what is mostly instrumental music.”

The group started gaining traction after covering a few hip-hop artists like Gucci Mane, Odd Future, and A Tribe Called Quest. This may have been a disappointment to their jazz purist instructors, but it gained the attention of Odd Future’s wacky architect, Tyler, the Creator.

“We posted a rendition of an Odd Future song and he hit us up and then we ended up recording a thing in this basement with him,” Hansen says. “It was just a crazy chain of events.”

The collaboration with Tyler, the Creator opened up a world of musical alliances for the group and eventually led to the release of Sour Soul, an album primarily featuring the prominent rapper, Ghostface Killah.

“I think since the inception of hip-hop, there’s always been that link to obviously soul samples and stuff like that,” Hansen says. “Jazz really blended together with hip-hop slowly and subtly, but now people from the other side of the spectrum are getting heavily inspired by each other. I think just music in general—the lines are becoming more unclear and everyone is just drawing from everyone which is really cool.”

The newest creation from BBNG IV perfectly sums up Hansen’s sentiment. Every song draws from a plethora of genres with a steady foundation in free jazz. There’s some Brazilian influence on the songs like the saxophone-led “Chompy’s Paradise,” straight soul on “Time Moves Slow,”—which features Future Islands Sam Herring on vocals—eccentric film noir rap on “Hyssop of Love,” and everything in between.

“It set out to be an instrumental album, but we wanted to throw in a few other collaborations,” Hansen says. “Even right down to the last day of mixing, we weren’t really sure of the tracklist or what songs would really make the cut. As time went on I think it made more sense.”

A BBNG live show is a different beast than the albums. Even though they dabble between the songs found on IV or other releases, there’s a monumental amount of instrumental improvisation.

Each member is a virtuoso of their respective instrument (for example, Whitty is one of the most stimulating modern saxophonists next to someone like Kamasi Washington) and the band’s in-tune chemistry is curious and astonishing.

“That’s a key element of our music—improvisation,” Hansen says. “We like to make every show unique. We don’t like to repeat exactly what we’ve played before. We like to break the pattern and we’ve played together for so long that it’s second nature.”

