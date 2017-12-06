Winter ski season is off to the races

Marmot Basin’s shiny new advance terrain, “Tres Hombres,” opened to the public for the first time on Friday, Dec. 1. A small group of locals was on hand as the ropes dropped allowing them to be the first to ever (legally) dive into the area’s diamond and double black diamond slopes.

Reports about the new terrain sound good and Marmot has been blessed with plentiful early-season snowfall, making it the Alberta resort of choice so far this year.

Tightwads rejoice as Norquay in Banff is offering its “Toonie Tuesday” promotion again this season. Once a month lift tickets at Norquay are only a Toonie and this month it’s on Tuesday, December 13. Donations collected during Toonie Tuesday are given to charities in the Bow Valley and Calgary area.

Snow Valley will be having its Holiday Celebration this Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On tap are inflatable games, an obstacle course, scavenger hunt and cookie decorating. Many events are free and all ages are welcome.

It has been a tough start to the Canadian ski racing season as last weekend’s women’s World Cup downhill race at Lake Louise was delayed by a morning power outage that left the lifts inoperable. Racers were taken up the mountain on snowcats and there was enough power for the timing to work but the hill was closed to the public for the day. That comes on the heels of the Nov. 13 fatality of French skier David Poisson while training at Nakiska.