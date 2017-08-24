Firsts, Lasts & Favourites with Jenie Thai

First Album

Big Shiny Tunes 2. It’s that rock compilation they always did. I was obsessed with it. It was the first album I ever had and it had that Blur song that goes “Woo-hoo! I got my head checked.”

First Concert

That’s a tough one. I guess my first memory would probably be just going to the Edmonton Folk Festival. I was teaching piano and the mom gave me a pass to Folk Fest for payment. I think it was the first time I saw live music. It was insane.

Last Album

Mostly podcasts like Marc Maron’s podcast, but music it would probably be this compilation of Aretha Franklin when she was like 17. She does a bunch of old R&B tunes and plays piano.

Last Concert

I was just at the Moose N’ Fiddle Festival which is in Nestor Falls, Ontario. There was a bunch of good stuff there.

Favourite Album

I guess off the top of my head it would have to be Mule Variations by Tom Waits. It’s such a great album.

Favourite Musical Guilty Pleasure

Regina Spektor. Sometimes I wonder if what she does is for the sake of being weird than actually artistic, but despite that, I’ve always loved her music.