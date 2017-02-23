Filmmaker Heather Hatch won’t have her film career type-cast

A filmmaker’s world is always evolving. New technologies are constantly introduced as artistic styles are entwined with the personal growth of the filmmaker. Heather Hatch is currently smack in the middle of this personal growth.

Hatch’s first work The Woman Who Returns, a CBC documentary about her travels to Haida Gwaii to embrace her adoption and history, was showcased at the Edmonton International Film Festival, in the short film category. Her debut was an eye opening experience and has greatly influenced her growth as a filmmaker.

“I’ve been writing, or explaining my vision, then have a [director of photography] that shoots it,” Hatch says. “Then I’d sit with the editor, write a hard edit on paper and go from there. Now I’m trying to skip that arduous task and just do it myself.”

Recently, she took part in FAVA’s Video Kitchen. The course, an introductory class on how to work behind the camera, submerged Hatch into the ‘do-it-herself’ world. One motivation for her was a fear of being pigeon-holed as one kind of artist. This is where she connected with Edmonton crust punk band Feminal Fluids.

“I’m female and I’m indigenous, so obviously, female indigenous stories are dear to my heart,” she says. “But it is really important to try new things because I don’t want my body of work to reflect a single story.”

Hatch filmed the video for the band’s song “Omnipresent Cunt.” An anthemic feminist statement track, it represents the band’s ideologies and compliments Hatch’s desire for a diverse body of work.

“I wanted to do the music video because these are girls who want to portray themselves in an unidealistic way according to society,” explains Hatch. “So, this perspective is really interesting to me.”

From bathrooms to concerts to gunbelts filled with tampons, the video is in your face and right up Hatch’s alley.

The recipient of FAVA’s Gill Cardinal Legacy Fund (a grant to help fund projects by emerging aboriginal filmmakers) has no illusions as to her abilities and what she can do.

“I’m an emerging artist, for sure,” says Hatch. “And I love to be in that category because of all the mentorship and help that it allows me to receive from the community.”

The 30-something federal government worker says she’s lucky to have an outlet for her stories. Especially one that works with her artistic process.

“I write visually, when I’m writing something I’m already seeing it in my head. And then creating that image, it is the most satisfying feelings I’ve ever had.”

The music video for “Omnipresent Cunt” will be released in March.

trentw@vueweekly.com