Fantastic Creatures Shine Together

GLOW Festival follows the theme of collective migration to celebrate spring equinox this year

As the sun sets on Saturday March 24, dozens of handcrafted paper lanterns of all shapes and sizes will light up Boyle Street Plaza.

GLOW Festival, a collaborative work of The Quarters Arts Society and the Boyle Street Community League, aims to strengthen community relationships in one of Edmonton’s oldest neighbourhoods.

This year, GLOW Festival organizers hope that the event’s third annual parade will spark excitement in the still-brisk spring night.

Weaving its way from Boyle Street Plaza at 7:30 pm, the parade’s course marches through the community to the Vignette building (10004-103 Ave), where the rest of the evening’s family-friendly events will get underway.

The GLOW Festival brings together community-made paper lanterns with marshmallow roasting and displays from local artists from iHuman, all set to music courtesy of Chubby Cree, demonstrating and making space for the incredible talent that exist within Edmonton.

“GLOW is the perfect vehicle for bringing together people,” says artistic director and founder of Quarters Arts, Lori Gawryluik. “To meet one another and create something beautiful and unique.”

Giant paper plants and animals will light up the streets as participants carry lanterns that represent this year’s theme: migration.

Darren Radbourne, president of Quarters Arts, says people can expect birds, bugs, a 10-foot bison as well as “the largest dandelion you’ve ever seen.”

Gawryluik and Radbourne see this theme reflected in Boyle Street everyday: from the movement of people, the diverse population, the cultural vibrancy, and even the occasional furry interloper visiting from the River Valley.

Although Edmonton isn’t the only city to host a lantern festival, the Quarters Arts decision to pair the parade with the equinox, as a symbol of positive change adds and extra layer of meaning to the annual event, says Radbourne. “We felt that transitional times, like the spring equinox, [is] an important marker especially as we come out of a bitter winter season.”

This is a sentiment shared by the roughly 200 individuals and families that braved the weather during last years GLOW Festival to welcome the somewhat delayed arrival of spring. The organizers hope for a larger turnout this year with anticipation of warmer weather.

In preparation for the lantern parade, Quarters Arts has facilitated lantern-building workshops for all members of community. “I’ve had really positive experiences doing lantern workshops in places like the Bissell Centre and Boyle Street Community Services,” Radbourne says. “The more people that are involved the more people it can effect.”

Over the past three years GLOW has provided a platform for the Quarters communities to connect, while showcasing the work of residents to the rest of Edmonton.

“I love Boyle Street. It’s my home but it has a very bad rap,” Gawryluik says. “We are trying to give community presence through an art lens of who is actually existing there right now.”

Embracing this cultural overlap gives strength to the neighbourhood and enhances the social fabric of the city, Gawryluik says. “It is so important for us to give voice to the people who are in the community,”

Lantern-building workshops run until Friday, March 23. Further details can be found on Quarters Arts Facebook page.

Thu., Mar. 22 – Sat., Mar. 24

GLOW Festival

Boyle Street Plaza (Performances in various venues)

Free