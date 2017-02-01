FALL LINES

Big Bear Rail Jam

Banff will host The Big Bear Rail Jam this weekend, Feb. 3 and 4. The night event is part of their ongoing SnowDays Festival with competitors showing off their tricks at the Banff Train Station. Kids can explore the Burton Riglet Park, while adults hang in the beer garden. All spectators have a chance to win tickets to the after party as well.

The Freeriderz Challenge

If you’re planning to hit the slopes at Lake Louise this same weekend, there’s a daytime slopestyle event in Showtime Terrain Park. The Freeriderz Challenge is expected to bring up to 80 of Alberta’s best competitors under 20.

The following weekend (Feb. 11 and 12) Lake Louise hosts Burton Demo Days. Bring your driver’s license and credit card for the damage deposit and you’ll be cruising on fancy new gear for free.

Family Day at Panorama

Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere, BC is planning for a busy Family Day weekend. On Feb. 18, there’s a rail jam hosted by Rockstar Energy Drink and Syndicate Boardshop. Both skiers and boarders of all levels are welcome. Later in the night, take a few minutes to step outside to view the torchlight parade and fireworks.