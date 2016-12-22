‘Escape to another world’

Toruk—The First Flight will take up the entire arena floor at Rogers Place // Supplied photo by Jesse Faatz, costumes by Kym Barrett © 2015 Cirque du Soleil

Based on visual masterpiece and highest-grossing film of all time Avatar, Toruk—The First Flight delves into the mythology of Pandora, the Na’vi home planet, before the events of the 2009 movie. One of the largest-scale productions in Cirque du Soleil history, the show will be one of the first performances to embrace the size of Rogers Place.

“It’s the first time we’ve hired puppeteers to bring to life the large scale puppets that represent all of the creatures that live on Pandora,” explains touring publicist Laura Silverman via email. “It’s the first time we are using indoor kites, as well as projections like this… It is also the first time we are using the entire arena floor and have no floor seating for the show.”

Toruk is also the first Cirque show to include an English-language storyteller, who narrates the adventures of three Na’vi youth as they encounter Toruk itself—the great leonopteryx that’s central to Pandoran mythology.

“We have created an acrobatic narrative,” Silverman says. “The story being told is really at the forefront and all of the acrobatic and other acts are supporting the story.”

Approaching its one-year anniversary, Toruk’s crew updates the show regularly.

“We have an artistic director on tour full time… He takes into consideration feedback from reviewers and attendees (via response at the show and post show surveys) to gauge how audiences are enjoying the show and how we can keep it fresh and magical for every city we visit,” she says.

Toruk’s story, like Avatar before it, draws a lot of its inspiration from indigenous North American mythology. The great leonopteryx is similar to Piyesiw—the Thunderbird of Cree legends—who rules the skies and reminds earth-dwellers of their place in nature.

“One of the main themes we are focusing on in Toruk—The First Flight is that of connectedness,” Silverman says. “Everything is connected—the people, the animals, the earth, the air. This is an important theme about bringing people together. Our hope with this show is that for a few hours people can leave their worries behind and escape to another world.”

Thurs., Dec 22 to Mon., Dec. 26

Rogers Place, $40 to $140

Bruce Cinnamon

arts@vueweekly.com