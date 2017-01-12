Embrace the Deep Freeze

Musicians, outdoor events, indoor bazaars, and diverse food are once again on offer at The Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. Back for its 10th run, the festival is once again rife with engaging fare.

Deep Freeze aims to encourage interaction, especially during the bleak and chilly months. This year features two storytellers, from two every different perspectives.

Mikisew Cree hunter and trapper Robert Grandjambe Jr. will share his knowledge of a traditional lifestyle with participants this year. He has a booth set up at the festival and is available for questions and conversations. For him, it’s an expression of his Cree culture.

“Storytelling helps tell about past traditions and practices that our ancestors evolved from,” Grandjambe Jr. says. “It is passionate and personal to me. When I see interesting things [while out in the bush], questions stimulate ideas.”

He focuses on how he can use these experiences as teachable stories.

“It is a circle of knowledge I get to pass on to all,” he says.

The same goes for Odin’s Ravens, an Edmonton-based collective that recreates the Viking age between the 8th and 11th centuries. The stories bring nuance to their performances, creating a richer presentation.

“Being able to tell about the Viking age and day-to-day life, plus being able to tell the stories or sagas, is very important,” says Nick Goetz, a member of the group.

While the venue may change for Goetz and Odin’s Raven, the historic relevance of the stories is constant.

“Each show that we do is always very special in its own way,” Goetz says. “Every city we visit from small towns to large events, our ability to tell the lives of Viking age people stays the same.”

While having set stories are important, curiosity is a key ingredient to both Odin’s Ravens and Grandjame Jr.’s storytelling. It is the spice of the unexpected that allows them to venture off their normal story lines.

“The best part is the questions that come from the public,” Gradjambe Jr. says.

“Amazing questions from every age group.” Goetz echoes Grandjame Jr.’s sentiment. “Our kits [head to toe Viking garb] are always subject to questions from the public.”

Sat., Jan. 14 and Sun., Jan. 15.

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival

118 Ave. NW and 91 St., free

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com