Education gone bad

When students get caught in the political crossfire

In 2016 the provincial government announced a massive overhaul of the education curriculum from kindergarten to grade 12; the reconstruction would take six years to complete and go through various stages of working groups, focus groups, face-to-face feedback sessions and online surveys before it was implemented. But a contentious area that’s been hauled into public attention lately is the wellness curriculum.

A grant submission made this spring by the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta (CCSSA) detailed the proposed revision of certain learning outcomes in the human sexuality portion of the new wellness curriculum. The aim was to create a parallel curriculum better aligned with teachings of the Catholic church and Catholic schools in the province.

Catholic schools are required to teach what’s in the public curriculum and meet the learning outcomes laid out by Alberta Education. This is not to say however, that Catholic schools use the identical materials to teach said curriculum.

As Deputy Minister Curtis Clarke pointed out in an email denying the grant application, “local school authorities have the flexibility to make decisions about programming and materials, including the selection of learning and teaching resources that support the outcomes outlined in the provincial curriculum.”

The subjects suggested for revision by the CCSSA include: contraception, reproductive technologies, homosexual relationships, masturbation, gender identity, anal and oral sex, pornography, and the way consent is discussed.

While the CCSSA’s proposals were rejected, the clash quickly moved toward a battle between the provincial NDP government and representatives from the United Conservative Party (UCP) arguing over human rights and religious rights—two sections that are already legally recognized in our country and shouldn’t need to be debated.

Education Minister David Eggen says the document is clearly unacceptable and doesn’t reflect best practices or science.

“The UCP and Jason Kenney doubled down to defend it,” Eggen says. “I mean, you can’t defend a direction that compromises the health and safety of students.”

“There’s nothing wrong with being gay and there’s nothing wrong with practicing safe-sex, and anything that interferes with that is interfering with the integrity and the safety of our community of young people and our population in general,” he adds.

While Eggen is correct in saying the UCP jumped to defend the CCSSA’s proposal, the fact that the issue deteriorated into an ‘us versus them’ battle between the NDP and UCP, overshadowing the original aim and query, is unfortunate.

The current health curriculum hasn’t been updated for 15 years and is long overdue to include things like legalized same-sex marriage, starting to teach consent at a young age, and the emphasized importance of teaching safe sex.

With rates of sexually transmitted infection on the rise in the province, it is essential that students are taught about how to protect their health, the primary method being condoms for those that are sexually active.

And on the topic of consent, it is important to understand that it’s false to understand the CCSSA as against teaching legal consent, as some media outlets have. That is in no way the case when reading the proposal put forth.

The revised Catholic curriculum outline states: “We support teaching about legal consent, in the detail that is written in the law, as one of the several important things that guides our decisions about sexual activity…but we guard against a reductionist view of our human sexuality that consent is the most important factor in decision making.”

It seems the question of teaching the law above values or vice versa is what is disagreed upon. Think of social studies. What do we teach first when learning about governmental systems and parties, the law or values and ideologies?

While there are certainly other areas in the proposal that will forever conflict with the provincial curriculum, and we could deconstruct definitions and values until the cows come home, the importance of correctly educating children and young people is what’s paramount in all this—something politics should not be allowed to overshadow.

Whether it’s a Catholic or non-Catholic school, a growing child has every right to be taught about their own body and the control they have over it.

And while Eggen makes it clear that they’re compelled to follow the curriculum and the law just like anybody else, Catholic districts and boards can develop their own resources to teach the curriculum as long as learning outcomes are still met. And parents can pull their children out of sex-ed. at any time.

It seems that’s the plan now.

Superintendent of Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Karl Germann says “CCSSA has been working on developing a resource to complement the new provincial wellness curriculum to ensure its seamless implementation once the province has finished its development,” also mentioning that the CCSSA met with provincial officials last week and are hopeful they can reconcile.

Sierra Bilton

sierra@vueweekly.com