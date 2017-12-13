Eclectic talents give back

Edmonton musicians and music lovers raise funds and food for Edmonton Food Bank at McDougall United Church

This New Year’s Eve, McDougall United Church’s annual New Year’s Eve Concert allows attendees to give back to the community while listening to some sweet, sweet music. The concert is in its ninth year and all of the proceeds raised are being donated to the Edmonton Food Bank.

“I didn’t want to have any tickets involved,” says the event’s organizer Penny Malmberg. “I wanted it to be affordable for anyone who wanted to come after Christmas. They just need a donation to the food bank.”

Malmberg and the church’s former pastor, John Henry, developed the event nine years ago.

“John approached me and said he wanted to have an event in the church because it’s such a part of downtown history. I told him if it would have a cause attached to it then I would be interested in so we decided it would be for the food bank.”

The event will host an abundance of local music acts including Bardic Form, The Edmonton Fiddlers, VISSIA and Celeigh Cardinal, among other artists.

Eighteen-year-old Benjamin Williams has attended and performed at the event for close to four years and is eager to frequent the concert once again.

“That kid is a crazy kid,” Malmberg says. “People absolutely love him and sometimes he covers some Gordon Lightfoot and does an absolutely great job of it. One of the fundraisers for the event asked me specifically if we could have him back this year.”

“I am absolutely stoked to play the New Year’s show and especially raise money for the food bank,” Williams says. “I’ll support it in any way I can, and music is my way.”

Williams has been playing music since he was five years old and has an extensive background in classical guitar.

“I was brought into music through classical guitar training at Alberta College,” he says. “I took lessons on and off for 10 years and even though I’m doing more singer-songwriter stuff, it all goes back to my classical roots.”

Williams has been establishing himself as an artist with his ‘70s folk sound by constantly busking in farmers’ markets, LRT stations, sidewalks and rooftops; you name it, he’s played there.

“It’s a fixture at this point,” Williams says. “Especially when there’s a hockey game or a concert going on. Busking is where I built my performance and my persona. I’ve never had any other conventional job so busking and gigs have been paying my bills for the past three to four years.”

Williams looks forward to playing tracks from his 2016 debut EP, Handshake to the World, as well as covers and possibly one or two newer songs.

“Music is the only thing I know,” he says. “I want to do as many things musically as I can and this show is a special performance for me.”

Malmberg feels confident that the event will be as successful as prior years.

“Last year there was about 800 people,” she says. “We’ve had everyone from Bill Bourne to Maria Dunn play before and it’s been successful with the food bank boxes overflowing with food. We’ve never set a goal on funds, but we ask people to please bring what they can.”

Sun., Dec. 31 (7:30 pm)

New Year’s Eve Concert

McDougall United Church

Admission by donation to Edmonton Food Bank