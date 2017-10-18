Turgor portrays mythology in correlation to technological advancement

As I walk into Harcourt House’s Art Incubator Gallery, I’m immediately drawn to a large-scale drawing and collage of a nude woman designed in charcoal. She is faceless and a mushroom cloud of multi-coloured architectural fragments seem to be erupting out of her torso. The piece is titled “Otter,” and it’s both curious and stunningly beautiful.

The piece is part of local mixed-media artist Daniel Evans’ Turgor exhibition, a series of work dealing with the imaginative potential of urban spaces and modern mythology’s relationship to technology.

“In mythology and fiction, the idea of what a city is will be represented. But, I thought about how our experience of an urban space or environment is something we construct based on how we move through it,” Evans says. “Two different people from different walks of life will experience an urban space in relatively different ways. The city is almost like a mythical creature.”

Evans’ Turgor exhibition is an evolution of the artist’s work spanning 10 years. It began when he looked into various cultures’ folklore and mythologies.

He found it interesting that cultures would create a specific piece of mythology to show how their society grew and behaved, or should have behaved.

“I was looking at mythical creatures and what they sort of represented when they were created,” Evans says. “There are many beings that are part human, part animal and that’s to show that they exist between two worlds and outside the boundaries of what’s normal.”

He used this discovery to link our reliance on technology, specifically on how we communicate and identify ourselves.

“We have a dual existence now,” he says. “The physical one where we walk around and talk to people, but so much of our existence is online. That can make it difficult to determine who we are in our physical bodies as opposed to who we are in our online profiles.”

Unlike works that show the pessimistic side of technological advancement, Evans’ exhibit serves as a balance.

“It was really important for me to acknowledge our changing relationship with technology is not a good thing or a bad thing,” he says.

The pieces entitled “Howl” and “Hide” are the only two charcoal drawings without architectural collages and are still faceless, but depicted as figures trapped in “black hole” maelstroms of pain.

“How do people react when they have to unplug? I have no problem doing that, but many people in my age group do. It’s like losing a limb,” he says. “To what extent are these devices extensions of our physical bodies the same way essential tools for life are?”

Evans named his exhibit Turgor in relation to those themes. In broad terms, it’s a biological term to describe a growth or expansive pressure.

“It’s what draws plants to grow and it’s the reason trees can split concrete,” Evans says. “They have this huge amount of pressure inside themselves. I relate that to this explosive advancement in communication technology I have seen in my lifetime.”

Until Sat., Nov. 25

Turgor

Harcourt House Art Incubator Gallery