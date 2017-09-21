Do androids dream of electric synth?

Canadian synth-pop enthusiast Austra speaks about her latest album, Future Politics

Austra’s, newest record Future Politics has faith for the future—a very distant future.

“I felt very sure of myself and this concept of making a better future in the near future. But now, with the state the world is in, I feel completely lost again as I’m sure many people are,” says Katie Stelmanis, lead vocalist and primary songwriter of Austra. “It’s way harder to be optimistic now than it was a year ago.”

Stelmanis began working on the concept of Future Politics after reading Inventing the Future: Postcapitalism and a World Without Work, a book that imagines a world where technology has replaced the workforce and lead to a futuristic utopian society.

“They see it as this sort of communist utopia and believe there won’t be any money in the future if technology is able to do everything for us,” Stelmanis says. “Obviously there’s very positive and negative voice towards full-automation, but if that meant nobody would have to work and there’s no money, then the whole world would be in chaos. So I don’t think it will go down that route, but if machines are working for us, then the world could be an interesting place.”

The album cover of Future Politics encompasses Stelmanis’ vision for a better future. It features a horse standing in front of a cherry-stuccoed wall with Stelmanis holding its reins, donning a crimson Carmen Sandiego-esque outfit.

“I knew I wanted to create this sort of fantasy superhero vibe,” Stelmanis says. “I kind of invented the character after the photos were taken and I named her Revolution Rhonda. She was sent from the future to take us on the right path.”

Future Politics is somewhat of a departure from the new wave synth-pop Austra became known for, and lives more in the ambient synth genre. In parts, it’s very reminiscent to the feel of Brian Eno’s album, Another Green World. It’s something Stelmanis reflects on as a conscious choice.

“I decided early on that I wanted to make background music or elevator music for this one,” she says.

While living in Mexico and producing Future Politics, Stelmanis also became immersed in the Latin electrocumbia genre, a fusion of electronic-dance music that uses indigenous Colombian instrumentation and traditional cumbia music.

“It’s kind of amazing as a musician being introduced to a certain sound you never knew existed,” she says.

As a result of this influence, many of the songs on Future Politics are much slower than Austra’s previous work.

“Most electocumbia music sits around 90 to 95 bpm, so I may have unconsciously threw that in.”

The vocals on Future Politics also change dramatically from song to song. Stelmanis invokes an operatic range on songs like “Utopia” and “Freepower,” while adeptly harmonizing with herself on the title track “Future Politics” and “Gaia.”

“I recorded my own vocals which ended up being an amazing process,” Stelmanis says. “I could do, like, a thousand takes of different singing styles for one song.”

She decided to release Future Politics on January 20, the day of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

“It kind of seems to fit in a strange kind of way,” she says. “I think the record has more relevance now more than ever. I mean, if you write an album called Future Politics on the day Trump takes office, you kind of have to go with it.”

