Diamond Mind releases new album Heavy Metal Sunshine

Although sometimes bands sound the same or go through similar experiences, each group is ultimately a unique snowflake. Gelling creatively, band chemistry, and collectively working toward a similar vision can take time. The heart and energy put into the music may only connect with the listener for a second, but those seconds count.

As the members of Diamond Mind settle into a new three-piece configuration, these concepts are their primary consideration. The group is officially releasing their debut Heavy Metal Sunshine this weekend, while creatively moving forward with the next phase of the project.

“The year was a growing pain,” says Liam Trimble, chuckling, “because we did grow and it did hurt. I know that recording the album forced us to put everything we do under a microscope. In particular, myself as a songwriter to be reflective and ask what kind of music I really want to make and what I really want to say.”

Last year included the release of a split with Calgary’s Lab Coast as well as the recording of the new album. And of course a refreshed lineup following Ian Waddell’s departure from the group. Despite being as busy as they were, Trimble was beginning to discover different desires as a songwriter.

“There was a larger schism than I thought between our previous output and what’s really in my heart as a songwriter,” Trimble confesses. “I want to bring that gap closer and I think the sound will be quite different. I think I’ll be happy with the results.”

Despite Trimble’s perceived fissure between the band’s previous work and the new material, the record is a musical hug, evoking (consciously or not) a positive, warm experience. Some of the imagery in the lyrics can be dark, even slightly ominous in moments, but the tone of the music contributes to an overall sense of hope.

Trimble wraps up the conversation neatly with an honest sentiment reflected by the state of the times.

“There’s just too much fucking music,” he says. “God knows even if I really do like something, I’ll listen to it three times and call it a favourite. I’m not 13 years old with my Walkman listening to the same album over and over and over again. I want to find a way to connect to the listener immediately, knowing full well they may never hear the song again.

Sat., Jan. 21 (9 pm)

w/Living Hour, Daydreaming & Brunch Club

Sewing Machine Factory, $10 at the door