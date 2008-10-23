Like most really great ideas, the name of the Deadmonton Horror Film

Festival owes its origins to a mixture of ingenuity and serendipity.

Sprouting from the roots of the Return to Odd marathon screenings put on by

the departed Oddity video store (since re-named The Lobby, the owner of

which, Kevin Martin, has a hand in running the current incarnation of the

festival), as Deadmonton co-curator and co-head organizer Derek Clayton

explains, they had to improvise when they weren’t able to contact

Oddity’s original owner about using the established brand.

“It all came about because his e-mail account changed, and we

couldn’t get ahold of him,” says Clayton casually. “At

that point, we decided we were going to have to rename it. So we decided to

go with Deadmonton because we thought it might be nice to take the name

back from the naysayers, and what better way to do that than with a horror

festival? Shortly after that, Chris [the former owner] actually did finally

get ahold of us, and he said, ‘You know, you could have used the

name,’ but we figured it was a good time to rebrand it anyway.”

And a fairly good rebrand, to boot. Clayton and fellow curator/organizer

Matt Acosta managed to be at the forefront of a wave of Edmontonians who

were looking to turn the city’s most notorious nickname into a mark

of pride. Though it normally alludes to city streets so sparse that a

zombie infestation would count as a major improvement in terms of foot

traffic, it just happens to be an ideal moniker for a festival that leans

towards the scary, gory and macabre.

“It’s a slur against the city, but when you’re doing a

horror film festival, it’s really the perfect name,” points out

Clayton, who adds that he’s got the international consensus to back

him up on that fact. “It’s actually garnered us international

attention: I’ve seen postings on websites all over the world about

the movies and the name of the festival.

“And that’s the best way to turn the insult around, to take it

back: we’re garnering international attention for being a centre of

something,” he continues. “We’ve had a lot of people

saying things like, ‘Wow, look at the lineup those Deadmonton guys

have got.’ We’d really like it if we could put Edmonton on the

map for the genre, and for horror culture in general.”

If that is indeed their goal, they’ve gotten off to a fabulous start:

the festival itself, which runs over the weekend, has pulled in a number of

prestiguous premieres and revivals that are well worth buzzing about. The

biggest is certainly My Name is Bruce, a film written by and starring the

Evil Dead legend as a washed-up version of himself who gets called on to

fight a real life monster in Oregon, and which Deadmonton will be showing

in its Canadian premiere (and there’s obviously a market: Saturday

night’s showings are already sold out on the strength of its anchor

slot). They scored another big Canadian premiere with Midnight Movie, a

slasher-flick-come-to-life film that has been garnering rave reviews

wherever its shown.

On the revival side of things, they’ve managed to track down a 35 mm

print of Phantasm, which will show on the big screen in Edmonton for the

first time since its release in 1979, and Night of the Creeps, a film

Clayton is particularly excited about, as it doesn’t even yet have a

DVD release, making its Friday screening one of the few ways horror fans

can see it.

Of course, the quality of films means nothing without an audience, but

Clayton feels confident that Edmonton is ripe for horror, from our

burgeoning metal and psychobilly scenes to our weel-established

character.

“It’s not a pretentious city, and a lot of the more pretentious

elements tend to eschew the horror film,” Clayton says. “We

were at another screening—I won’t say what festival it

was—but every horror film, they called a ‘psychological

thriller.’ And we called that they were going to do that, because

‘horror’ is almost a dirty word. But we’re not a

pretentious city: we know what horror is and we like horror movies.”

Fri, Oct 24 – Sun, Oct 26

Deadmonton

Horror Film

Festival

Featuring My

Name is Bruce, Midnight Movie, Tokyo Gore Police, Night of the

Creeps, Phantasm, and more

Metro

Cinema

for more

details visit metrocinema.org or deadmonton.net