Dark Corridor divinely dark

If Tintin were a sex addict that loved guns, he could possibly be a character in Dark Corridor.

Situated in the quaint metropolis of Red Circle (no such town, but made to emulate many U.S. cities), Dark Corridor is a noir story about redemption and revenge—but mostly revenge.

It follows the tale of a stray dog covered in blood, an ex-cop who recently got out of prison and a clandestine cabal known as the “Seven Deadly Sisters.” Throw in a ploy to take down the mafia and you have yourself a story that comes at you from all angles.

It is within these paradigms the creator, Rich Tommaso, weaves a layered narrative of murder and mayhem that, at first, raises more questions than answers. Each character introduction opens up a backstory to the point where, if the reader isn’t paying close attention, it can create the air of confusion and convolusion.

While at times the plot seems more about being overtly smart, it does ground itself around its well developed characters. And these characters bring a real grittiness to the story.

Tommaso’s love of 70s and 80s crime and horror stories is on display in this novel. The violence is bloody, the sex is awkward and the swears, well, they are pretty fucking nuanced—that is for sure.

In the end, the story all comes together in a great unveil, but not before it answers most of the questions it posed. Which, in the case of the twists and turns that Dark Corridor takes, is no small task.

If one would like to purchase a copy, head on down to your local comic book store. If you’d like to test drive this sweary, sexy, gory story, skip on down to your local Edmonton Public Library branch and ask for it by name. They have a copy or two.

Dark Corridor

By Rich Tommaso

Image Comics

203 pgs, $14.99

3/5 stars

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com