Crusade against Alberta GSA Network

Last week felt a lot like Christmas. And no, it wasn’t because of all of the snowfall (although that helped), it was because my favourite pearl-clutching homophobe dropped another notorious (and hilarious) blog post.

In case you didn’t hear: Theresa Ng, the author of the blog Informed Albertans, released a blog post pointing out that Alberta GSA Network, a website that provides resources to Gay-Straight Alliances in schools, contained links to community organizations which in turn sometimes link to sexually graphic material.

She vents particular spleen against Kris Wells and the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services (iSMSS), demanding that the Alberta Government defunds iSMSS and removes any influence it might have over curriculum development because it cannot be “trusted with the safety of our K-12 students.”

Over the course of her post, she uses the phrase “K-12” 21 times, in case you became confused that she doesn’t just mean 18-year-old grade 12 students, but also probably illiterate five-year-olds.

If you can ignore the disquieting attitude behind it, her post is a hilarious treasure trove of unreasonable hysteria. She opens her post with lovingly-copied examples of links Fruit Loop shared on its Facebook page (which requires users to be 13 years old, just sayin’). My favourite is a spoof article from HuffPo: “Super Practical Sex Positions Everyone Can Try at Home.” The accompanying illustration (which includes models doing back-to-back handstands) underlines the irony in the title.

“Unbelievably,” she writes, “it only takes two clicks for K-12 children to easily access sexually graphic material from this website, which is funded with taxpayer money.”

Two clicks! I am astounded that someone who blogs on the internet has no idea how the internet works. Like Theresa, I believe in efficiency. I went to Google Images and did a search for “gay sex.” With one click (a 50 percent reduction in clicking) I found a lot of dick. (To be fair and balanced, I searched for “lesbian sex” and also found a lot of dick.) None of it was paid for with taxpayers’ dollars! What a world we live in.

Theresa’s crusade was joined by her bestie Donna Trimble, associated with Parents for Choice. In a CBC interview with (local hero) Andrea Huncar, Trimble notes that she filed a report to police about this issue. The logic here is that we cannot use taxpayers’ dollars to fund GSA websites, but we can use them to have the police … I don’t even know what, to be honest. Perhaps officers could better spend their time looking for irony which has been reported missing.

Although I enjoy making fun of these people, at the end of the day their agenda is one that has real world impact. If Theresa had her way, culling community links from a website would be the least of it: there would be no support for queer students anywhere in Alberta.

In that same CBC interview, Kris Wells noted that he first heard about the concerns the same way the rest of us did—through news releases. No one contacted him directly. If Theresa Ng’s true agenda was to make sure students weren’t being exposed to inappropriate material, her first step would not have been a smear campaign. The fact that she did remove any claims she wants to make as to her legitimacy as a parent advocate and reminds all of us, yet again, that she and her cronies are nothing more than small-minded and anxious in the face of a changing world.

You’re playing with the lives of youth to advance your agenda, Theresa. If anyone is guilty of hurting students, it’s you.