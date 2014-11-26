More crisis for health-care system

If it wasn’t so frightening, it would make for the beginning of a potentially hilarious joke, or perhaps a sitcom. A former big-city mayor, with absolutely no experience in health care, gets appointed Alberta’s health minister. In one of his first major acts as minister, he appoints a University of Alberta administrator with absolutely no health care experience as the health system’s new official administrator. Hilarity ensues.

In case you missed it, the position of official administrator was created in 2013 when then-health minister Fred Horne fired the entire board of Alberta Health Services for not doing his bidding. In essence, the idea is that the official administrator plays the governance and oversight roles usually played by a board. Last week, Minister of Health Stephen Mandel appointed University of Alberta provost and vice-president academic Carl Amrhein to hold that position for the next seven months.

According to Alberta Health, Amrhein’s main function between now and the end of June will be to advise the minister on a new governance model for the health system, including designing a new board structure and recruiting for that new board. Mandel reportedly wants a board that will focus specifically on data gathering and analysis and standards for health-care and service delivery.

All of this raises the question of just what qualifies Amrhein to carry out this role—a role for which he will continue to be paid his U of A salary and benefits to the tune of approximately $500 000 a year?

Amrhein has no prior experience with health-care delivery, administration or governance. Before taking on the top administrative position at the U of A in 2011, he was a professor of geography at the University of Toronto. Despite his lack of health-care knowledge and experience, Mandel did tell the media that it is Amrhein’s “wealth of experience from one of Canada’s most prestigious post-secondary institutions” that qualifies him for this job.

It is concerning, and indicative of the state of government and governance these days, that someone’s experience as an administrator and bureaucrat can completely trump their lack of experience in the subject matter at hand when considering them for this type of high-level job. Perhaps if we focused on health-care experts rather than managers, our health-care system wouldn’t be as top-heavy and dysfunctional as it currently is.

Unfortunately, given that Amrhein was hired because of his administrative experience, that top-heaviness and dysfunction in AHS are not likely to change. Administration costs at the U of A have more than doubled since 2000-2001 (Amrhein started in 2003). The overall base pay for the president and vice-presidents at the U of A hit $3.1 million in 2013 (more than most other university in Canada). And truly only a geographer could navigate his way through the number of associate vice presidents that exist under the U of A’s five vice presidents on the institution’s organizational chart.

But the top-heavy structure and rising administrative costs are only part of Amrhein’s legacy at the U of A. At the time of his resignation last week, he was working hard to promote a new budgeting model for the university—one that would shift responsibility for fundraising, implementing cuts and major spending decisions directly to the university’s faculties and departments (the level under the expensive vice-presidents and associate vice-presidents). What this would mean is an undue focus on income-generating activities rather than academic pursuits, austerity for the front lines of the university rather than for the various top layers of administration, and an uneven distribution of resources across campus based on the ability of various faculties to generate revenue.

Finally, Amrhein’s tenure has resulted in relations with the university’s academic staff being more strained and confrontational than at virtually any other time in the U of A’s history, and in the board of governors of the university coming to play an increasingly rubber-stamp function rather than a genuine governance function.

Based on this, can we expect AHS to become even more top-heavy, with less resources going to the front lines, more confrontational relations with staff and a new board that is there only to rubber stamp the wishes of the minister and high-level administrators? If so, then the result will be no joke. Our health system will be further in crisis than ever before. V

Ricardo Acuña is the executive director of the Parkland Institute, a non-partisan, public policy research institute housed at the University of Alberta. The views and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Institute.