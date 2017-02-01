Contrasting ski destinations in the Okanagan offer both condo life and unpolished back country experiences

Skiing in the Okanagan Valley has always been a bit of a study in contrasts when it comes to Big White Ski Resort and Apex Alpine Resort. It’s about to become even more evident in the next year.

Big White offers the glitz, glam and massive terrain that makes it one of the big resorts in the Canadian ski industry. Fine dining, condos galore, activities and entertainment for every age level, and snow so plentiful that the trees in the high alpine become white ghosts of their former selves.

My trip to Big White last month was a good example of how the snow maintains its soft consistency. With no new snow in a week, the slopes were compact. However, carving turns was still a soft experience with no really icy sections.

While Big White has become the premier skiing attraction in the Okanagan—although Silver Star and Sun Peaks may not quite see it that way— Apex is a low key alternative. There is a village at the base of Apex but it’s more of a collection of individual homes, each with its own sense of design and style. The skiing is also stellar at Apex with a compact layout serviced by two main lifts that take you to a collection of runs that offer rolling cruisers, steep chutes and almost everything in between.

Apex’s biggest fault may be its modest attitude toward the ski conditions. While picking up my lift ticket , the staff were almost apologetic about the conditions. They warned me that the ‘Wild Side’ section of the hill was not the best choice, given a lack of snowfall. I checked out the runs, and it was some of the best snow Apex had to offer that day. Finding soft bumps and even some sections of untouched snow on the steep ungroomed runs were a surprise considering the earlier warning.

Back at Big White they are preparing for expanding operations into the summer months as the slopes will be open for lift serviced mountain biking.

“We broke ground last summer and we will launch our mountain bike product this summer,” says Katie Balkwill, Big White’s regional sale manager. “It’s been a passion of ownership for the last three years to get world class mountain biking right here at Big White. It will make us a year round resort.”

Hopes are running high at Big White that the mountain biking crowd will flock to see the new offerings but over at Apex the attitude is more ‘been there, done that.”

Apex doesn’t have any summer operations but did previously offer lift serviced mountain biking and hiking on its runs.

“We got out of it about eight years ago because it just wasn’t economically viable,” explains Apex’s general manager James Shalman. “There are too many boats and beaches in this area that are the summer attractions. The summer operations we do have now are things like clearing trails and doing things to make the winter better.”

In January, Big White also announced an expansion into heliskiing through a partnership with Kingfisher Heliskiing.

These days major ski resorts in Western Canada almost always have a tie in with some sort of heliskiing and/or catskiing operation and Big White was not about to be the only one missing out on the party. The majority of resort-based heli and cat skiing businesses pick up and drop off customers right at the ski area, using the lodges, accommodations and other infrastructure the resort already has in place.

The difference with Big White’s offering is that customers are shuttled by ground transportation to the Kelowna airport (a little under an hour away) where they then board a helicopter which takes them up to enjoy the famous Monashee Mountain powder.

Over at Apex the idea of adding heliskiing from the resort is a nonstarter.

“We are well known for our back country/slack country skiing,” says Shalman. “It’s extensive and has always been a big part of Apex. … We have no interest in changing that with catskiing or heliskiing.”

Since back county skiing is outside a ski area’s boundaries, it is not the kind of activity that can be listed with the resort’s other features.

“Ethically we can’t actively promote it,” says Shalman. “We do sell a one ride lift ticket for those that want to access the back country and we have forms that can be filled out on where people are going and when they shoud be back. But, when they are out there they are on their own and that is made clear to everyone.”

Whether it’s pampered perfection or quaint and quiet you are seeking, between Big White and Apex you’re covered either way. It’s just part of the Okanagan’s wintertime charm.

