Compelling universes

Nick Payne’s Constellations explores romance, possibilities, and the power of emotion

We’ve all walked away from a moment with someone we loved wanting to do it over again. Maybe you’d say something different, maybe you wouldn’t say anything at all. You play the encounter over again in your mind and that nagging feeling of what might have been rests heavy inside your chest.

It is the infinite possibilities that exist within those interactions that playwright Nick Payne attempts to detangle in Constellations.

Directed by Amy DeFelice, Constellations imagines the romantic relationship between a beekeeper named Roland and a physicist named Marianne who meet at a barbecue hosted by friends.

They fall in love quickly, despite their inherent differences, and that connection is nurtured in a world that doesn’t adhere to the normal boundaries of time or space. Not like the world we live in now where you have to live with the consequences of your poorly timed joke at last year’s office Christmas party.

Instead, the two fumble through their newly discovered romance, multiple universes playing out the possibilities of what their relationship could eventually become.

“He spends a lot of time trying to find the right words,” says Mat Busby, the actor who plays Roland. “He has a hard time articulating his thoughts, whereas his counterpart Marianne is much more verbose, always putting together these long speeches in her mind.”

Actress Liana Shannon plays Marianne and echoes Busby’s sentiment, adding that her character’s personality exists within a microcosm of different temperaments.

“In the different parallel universes you see different parts of her personality,” Shannon says.

“At some points she’s a goofball, fun, insecure, uptight, in others she’s a professor, an academic. And in some, she’s her best self. I believe all of those things live in all of us.”

The differences between their natures ultimately lead to missteps, so Roland and Marianne attempt to rewrite their future, hoping to bring out the best in one another as the parallel universes unfold.

“It begs the question about what our existence means,” Shannon says. “What are the parts of ourselves that remain dormant and what comes to the surface?”

Constellations made its debut in London in 2012. In 2015, it moved to Broadway where actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson played out the two-character drama to acclaimed reviews.

“I saw the play five years ago in London, which is what made me fall in love with it,” Shannon says. “It was a simple play, not elaborate—just a fantastically beautifully story about the human experience and the nature of love and existence.”

Perhaps what makes Constellations such a compelling story isn’t the question of what could have been. Not knowing where our lives could have led is as relentless and familiar a feeling as forgetting to turn a light off and wondering if you had.

No, it’s the pile of feelings that the questions stir up that may draw one to this story. Fear of missing the chance to tell someone how you feel; guilt for saying it wrong in the first place, anger for not understanding, sorrow for knowing they didn’t either. It’s a mix of feelings we all know too well.

“In the end I think it comes down to the questions you ask yourself,” Busby says. “[With Constellations], you get this beautiful insight into what a world of possibilities could look like and where a relationship can go, depending on a single word or emotion.”

As Shannon aptly puts it: “Sometimes we’re heroes and other times we’re not.”

Until Sun., Nov. 12

Constellations

Varscona Theatre

$27