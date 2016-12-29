Community at the heart of David Cheoros’ vision for Metro

Staying relevant isn’t easy, just ask David Cheoros.

The executive director of the Metro Cinema Society is a pragmatic fellow. After taking over the reigns of the beleaguered society in 2014, he realized things couldn’t stay the same. Attendance numbers and the operating expenses of the theatre weren’t evening out and people were staying home with their personal entertainment collections.

“We were not going to be able to shrink away from these problems by becoming more efficient or doing less,” Cheoros says. “None of the models we looked at worked emotionally or financially.”

Gone are the days when a guaranteed audience will line up en masse for the auteur experience. Netflix, HBO, gloriously enormous LED smart TV’s with panoramic views… these were the devils knocking at the Metro Society’s door.

“Looking at the way in which the rest of the world was starting to do movies, we realized that the arthouse experience of a carefully curated series that you viewed in hushed tones because it was good for you wasn’t working anywhere else either,” says Cheoros. “We were not unique in that.”

So they started to play to their strengths. On their side they had an iconic theatre that housed a grand stage in a vibrant neighbourhood located nearby a university. These were the points to grow from but, even with all that going for them, it still wasn’t going to be easy. It wasn’t as though an underground cabal got together, ingested peyote and fortold a lucrative future.

“Peyote would have been a really good idea,” he says, laughing. “Really, it was some days with really scary conversations where you would spend 75 percent of the time brainstorming ideas on how we were going to make all this work and 25 percent on what you would do if it all went to hell.”

What would happen if they broke their lease? Would they be able to move to another building? These were the types of things they were talking about and according to Choreos, it was not fun.

“So, we started to try a bunch of shit,” Cheoros says. “One of the things that Katie (Sowden, communications coordinator) likes to say is that if you have the time to try it and it costs $10, we’ll do it. We are not looking at one big solution, we are trying out a hundred little things and seeing where that leads us.”

Some of the ideas were terrible but they didn’t know until they tried them.

“The glorious thing is that it is not just me or Pete (Harris, programming manager) sitting in a room,” he says. “It’s every staff person and 20 of our volunteers who email me. It is the annual guest curation process where we accepted fourteen or fifteen suggestions from the public.”

That sense of community within the organization was also the core value proposition for the public.

Be it the gimmicky yet engrossing ‘quote along’ classic film viewings, hosting special events or screening genre films from communities all over the world, the society adapted. Metro now even hosts Fringe Festival productions as a bring your own venue (BYOV), has guest lecturers and offers a gallery that will double as a performance area. This will give the society more live performance options in Cheoros’ eyes, making the theatre a more flexible, fluid space.

“Rather than some sort of grand overarching vision, we’ve latched onto the idea that we are meant to be a place where movies are fun,” Cheoros says. “But we are also meant to be a place where the entire community feels like they can come together to do something.”

Rather than abandoning the past, they are appeasing the present, he explains, and keeping the foundations of the society.

“We still keep the new releases from all over the world, we still keep the curated series that look back with love on specific filmmakers or genres, we still keep the monthly series, we still keep connections with local filmmakers.”

Whether the theatre is showing a Tamil film, a documentary about Chinese genocide, or maybe a drag show, Cheoros is proud of Metro’s eclecticism. With that said, he does admit that trying to create a target market for that is somewhat baffling.

“With most of the organizations I’ve worked for, you build up for a long time to create a very carefully crafted experience,” explains Cheoros. “But there is also something wonderful with being able to offer a thousand experiences that add up to something that really means a lot to a community.

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com