Comic creator Paul Lavallee on album covers

Paul Lavallee loves to create. Drawing since the age of 13, he is now in his mid-thirties and shows no sign of slowing down.

His influences are basically a who’s who of the comic world, including Jim Lee, Greg Capullo, and Jack Kirby, to name a few. Right now Lavallee is working on a comic project called Beast Dominion as well as focusing on his production company Induced Comics.

“I’m trying to reach non-traditional comic markets,” Lavallee says. “That is what I like, and where I’ve gone towards.”

He has worked tutorial videos and webinars about mascots and branding, but most recently he has mixed his passion for writing and drawing with his love of music, and more specifically, Alpha Omega.

Being a fan of the band Swollen Members, Lavallee gravitated towards Members’ member Prevail, one half of Alpha Omega (with his nephew Neph).

“I reached out to them as a fan, not for work,” he says.

Neph turned out to be a fan of Deadpool and asked if Lavallee could do a mash-up in his likeness. At the same time, he asked if Prevail could be spliced with Omega Red from X-Men. This was right up Lavallee’s alley as album covers fall into the category of non-traditional comic markets.

According to Lavallee, after presenting them with the artwork, they were amazed and used it as an EP cover. Then they asked him if he could do a bit more. But as far as bits go, this bit turned out to be a bit more than just a bit.

“I did an eight-page comic and the cover as well,” Lavallee says. “We still have more stuff coming, but for sure this is one of my career highlights.”

Lavallee did the covers for Alpha Omega’s trio of EPs, The Outbreak, The Strain, and The Concept. This has opened up Lavallee’s eyes to his strengths and what he loves about creating.

“I like to take a modern twist on the classic archetypes,” he says. “I like to take the superhero and give them normal problems.”

Right now he has a lot of work on his hands and is getting pulled in many directions. As a tie in, I asked him what his superpower would be if had the choice.

“I would be able to stop time,” he says with a laugh. “It would give me more time to work.”



trentw@vueweekly.com