Com Truise: Floating in a Most Peculiar Way

It’s after midnight on 109 St and Seth Haley and I are having a cigarette on a wooden bench that seems like it was made with a much smaller man in mind. Over six feet, with a thick beard, and dressed head to toe in black, he looks a lot meaner than he is. Parked a few feet away is one of those black Mercedes Sprinters they use for touring and a crowd is gathered beside it. They’re here to heap praise on the man who just blasted them with enough drum, bass, and synth to make their ears ring. One guy even has a record for him to sign.

Haley, better known as Com Truise, is decompressing after a sold-out show at 9910.

“Feels good,” Haley says. “It’s all that build up before when you get nervous, and nervous, and nervous. Like after, everybody is super cool. They just want to hear your shit, you know? It’s a good come down in a way for all that weird anxiety you get. It’s a treat to talk to people after.”

Haley calls his music mid-fi synth-wave slow-motion funk, and to see him perform is something like being in one of those sci-fi movies from the early ‘80s. Old drum machines, keys, soundboards, and a whole host of buttons, knobs, and dials that do who-knows-what, just moved a dimly lit room into a bright projection of what people 30 years ago thought the future would sound like.

The bass was enough to kick my water bottle off a table corner.

Haley’s latest album, Iteration, is a conclusion. It’s the final chapter in his synthetic astronaut saga, a story that Haley’s been sonically adding to ever since his first release in 2010. It’s about the first android astronaut, travelling far away to a distant planet and finding love with an alien girl. It’s a good story and hits all the right notes of classic science fiction.

We’d spoken a bit about his projects during the soundcheck earlier in the day.

“I think I definitely feel passionate about the music,” he says. “What I’m not as passionate about is being on the computer for hours and hours and hours. Just from my childhood being on computers, then going into advertising. I feel like I’ve been on computers for 30 years, or not 30 years but 20 years. Just like every day. Forever. And I’m just kind of over sitting there. I can make awesome melodies, but when it comes to like fleshing it all out? That takes me a lot longer than it used to.”

For an outsider coming into an electronic show, the room was inviting. Haley’s light show would be remarkable on its own, but the care and dedication he put into his presentation was evident from the first song. His sounds and visuals were inseparable. Bright and colourful flashes set to a throbbing, and at times, overpowering pulse. A small group of shy guys, who until then were dancing with their arms at their sides, had to throw them up when those high synth notes started ringing.

Even the few flubs and mistakes in the performance just seemed to make the crowd happier.

As a kid in Oneida, New York, Haley says he wasn’t in bands and didn’t really go to shows. Most of his musical background came from joining the choir and his mother teaching him songs from The Lion King on piano. He wasn’t expecting fans, fame, or the touring grind, so the last six years have been difficult to process.

“I think I’m going to take most of next year off and just kind of hangout,” Haley says. “Move back to New York and kind of be by my family and try to set a foundation in my life. I kind of feel like I’m floating away. I’ve been doing this for six years, like pretty heavy touring. This is the second tour this year and I’ve got two more to go before the year’s over—so I’m holding on by a thread.”

Haley says he’s thinking about returning to one of his other performing aliases. Maybe come back at it with fresh eyes sometime down the road. He’s signed to Ghostly International for another album and an EP, so he’s not tired of shaking rooms just yet.

A couple approaches us during our conversation by the benches and asks if they can get a photo with Com Truise. He smiles and stands up, and the three of them share a moment while they try to find the right button on the camera phone.

When they’re gone, I ask him what he’ll be thinking about when he climbs back into the Sprinter. He tells me that he’s excited for a show in Syracuse that his whole family is attending, and that, in the meantime, he’ll just be working on refining and improving his performance.

“You talk to a lot of people after the shows and it’s like, ‘Dude, you helped me through so much stuff,’” he says. “Sometimes you don’t really know what to say. Like, ‘I almost killed myself,’ or whatever, and they tell you like, ‘Your music saved me.’ It’s crazy because I did this by accident, you know? It’s weird how you can touch people and be slightly disconnected from it. I made this entity kind of thing, and like it just lives on its own. And I’m just the dude that’s kind of turning it on and off.”

