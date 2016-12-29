Clean-cut Passengers lacks moral complexity

Boy meets girl. On a spaceship. Because he brought her out of suspended animation so he wouldn’t be so alone. That’s the quandary that Passengers, aka 2001: Adam and Eve Space Odyssey, tries to swoon us through, thanks to two dreamy-looking, charming A-listers, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. “You clean up well,” she tells him on their first date, but it’s the movie they’re bubbled off in that’s too clean and crisp, moving from Robinson Crusoe-tale to romance-thriller to sci-fi adventure with few glimpses of messy emotions or glares of moral complexity.

After Homestead Corporation’s ship Avalon passes through an asteroid storm en route to colony planet Homestead II from Earth, a malfunction causes the hibernation pod of one Jim Preston (Pratt), an engineer, to open 90 years too soon. More than a year later, Jim decides he can no longer be alone. He social-engineers a chance to re-animate his life by secretly waking up Aurora Lane (Lawrence). Alone together, they become fast friends, then something more . . . until Sleeping Beauty finds out the truth about her premature de-hibernation.

Passengers, aka In Space No-One Can Hear You Creep, flirts with the awful playing-God-ness of Jim’s effort to alleviate his solitude—a forced-romance made worse by the movie’s eagerness to have Aurora/Lawrence be cleavage-y, sweaty, or otherwise look sexy as often as possible. But it also flirts with Aurora’s understandable anger when she learns what Jim’s done. And then it flirts with some sci-fi salvation stuff, before rolling out a head-shaking happy ending (imagine Titanic rewritten as Star Trek fan-fiction).

There’s something pretty hollow, even spacey, at the reaction-core of this star-vehicle. If this is the future of filmmaking—a few pretty faces wandering and wondering amid F/X and whirring plot-gears—please don’t cryogenically-compartmentalize and then defrost me a hundred years from now.

Directed by Morten Tyldum

Brian Gibson

