Cigarettes, Heists, and French Delights

The fifth annual French Film Festival has some interesting features from past decades

The Alberta government has proclaimed March as Alberta Francophonie Month and to celebrate, Alliance Française of Edmonton (in partnership with Metro Cinema) will host the fifth annual French Film Festival, a rare opportunity to watch and relive a few French films that have seldom screenings in Canada. The festival will begin with Robin Campillo’s 2017 rights activist film 120 battements par minute (120 BPM) and end with Henri-Georges Clouzot’s dramatic thriller 1953 Le salaire de la peur (The Wages of Fear).

Between the two films are the Parisian 1970 jewel heist caper Le cercle rouge (The Red Circle), Simon Rouby’s animated 2015 drama Adama, and the regal drama Ridicule, as well as Medecin de Campagne (Irreplaceable). Below are reviews for two of the films.

Le cercle rouge

After getting out of prison early for good behaviour, expert thief and all around cool guy, Corey (Alain Delon) is asked to pull off one last job. After declining, he unexpectedly meets up with Vogel (Gian-Maria Volantè), a criminal on the run looking for one last score. While Vogel is hunted down by the hardworking commissioner Mattei (André Bourvil), both he and Corey scope out the location for a heist, a store with over $20 million in diamonds. All they need is an expert marksman capable of firing a perfectly executed shot that doesn’t trip the alarm system. Jansen (Yves Montand), a retired alcoholic policeman fits the requirements.

The film, shot in quintessential 1970s retro filter, mostly builds up from the intricate planning of the heist to the actual heist scene. Director Jean-Pierre Melville takes his time developing the trio and their surroundings. We are thrown into the shadowy gangster world of Paris—ripe with crooked cops, thick cigarette smoke, trench coats, and eccentric nightclubs. One scene in Jansen’s psychedelic pinstripe-wallpaper apartment uses camera tricks to depict the “demons” he sees while wallowing in a powerful drug bender.

The scene’s vibe is reminiscent and just as iconic as the nightmare baby scene in Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting. The real payoff of Le cercle rouge is the actual heist that Corey and Vogel act out with master precision. It’s no wonder films like Ocean’s Eleven took direct inspiration from Le cercle rouge. The 30-minute heist is stunningly calculated with the duo using an array of burglary tools that really plays up the suspense the film was building to. It makes you side with the calm collected criminals. You truly believe they are all professionals and you want them to get away with the caper.

While the film does have a bit of throw away dialogue (a useless love interest thread and the hinted at dark past of Mattei) Le cercle rouge is quite enjoyable and will perhaps make you discover a few other films in the French gangster-heist genre.

Five Stars

Le salaire de la peur (The Wages of Fear)

Director Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1953 Le salaire de la peur (The Wages of Fear) turned out to be a French black-and-white classic and one of his most important films of his career, landing him the rights to make Les Diaboliques—much to the chagrin of Alfred Hitchcock who also tried to secure the rights.

Le salaire de la peur stars Yves Montand as Mario, a sarcastic everyman stuck in a South American town due to lack of dough, much like everyone living there.

After an oil company announces that it needs brave men to deliver a huge supply of nitroglycerin to a faraway location without the proper safety equipment (i.e. trucks with shock resistant tires and proper suspension) in exchange for $2,000 (close to $20,000 in 2018), Mario and his newfound older friend Jo (Charles Vanel) decide to throw their hats in the ring. Along with them are Luigi, (Folco Lulli) Mario’s roommate (Yes, Mario and Luigi are roommates) and Bimba (Peter van Eyck).

The job is essentially a suicide mission on account of the roads being poorly maintained, requiring the trucks to speed up and maintain a steady pace at the risk of triggering the nitroglycerin to explode.

The film takes quite a bit of time until it gets to the actual drive, which is the real meat of the story. For the first 40 minutes we are stuck in this decrepit town with a useless plot that doesn’t really drive the story forward. I understand that it is meant to show the dire situation that leads the men to risk their lives, but this could have easily been done in 15 minutes with some short dialogue. The perfect example is with Luigi, an underpaid cement worker who is told that he was cement in his lungs and that if he continues working he will die. This gives him quick motivation to take the job and set a better life for himself.

The actual driving scenes are full of suspense and bit of humour. You can tell Clouzot has fun putting the viewer in a false sense of security. Just when everything seems fine … it isn’t. Men turn on each other, heroes fall, cowards come to light, it’s just downright enjoyable. It’s a shame that the heroes are all pretty unlikable except Luigi and at times, Bimba. The film does have one of the most satisfying endings I’ve ever scene, when Mario’s hubris backfires.

Four stars

Fri., Mar. 16 – Tue., Mar. 20

The French Film Festival

Metro Cinema

Various film prices on metrocinema.org/fest